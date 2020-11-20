See inside the stunning homes of the world’s most famous architects and designers

We could all use a little inspiration right about now, and this new book certainly fits the bill.

Life Meets Art takes readers around the globe, through time, and inside the homes of famous creative people. As part of the research process, author Sam Lubell visited many of the 250 homes featured in the book before the coronavirus hit, taking in the scent of the space, listening to its ambient sounds, and seeing how the light hit the walls.

The resulting selection leaves much to ogle at, and is a feast both for the eyes and imagination. Many of the homes have a style that mirrors the owner’s professional aesthetic (leopard print abounds at Diane von Furstenberg’s home, for instance). But Lubell says there were surprises too, and people’s hidden talents emerged from the woodwork of their homes. Author Edith Wharton was a skilled designer, and in 1901 collaborated with architect Ogden Codman Jr. on her classical home in Lenox, Massachusetts. And it turns out the writer of Les Misérables, Victor Hugo, was also a furniture maker, and crafted eccentric new pieces out of disparate parts. No matter what the homes look like—from surreal to glamorous to traditional—Lubell says all of them are “a reflection of owners who were constantly starting trends, not following them.”

Here are a few of the most eye-popping homes.

Alexander McQueen

The late fashion icon bought this two-floor penthouse, formerly the home of author PG Wodehouse, in London’s Mayfair neighborhood in 2009. The designer was in the process of converting the space when he died in 2010. Design firm Paul Davies London has since made the interior a tribute to McQueen, featuring luxe champagne-colored seating and glittering chandeliers that are juxtaposed against black walls and a skull motif that will be familiar to fans. The private residence went up for sale in 2016.

Finn Juhl

The 1942 home of the Danish architect, whom Lubell calls a “national treasure,” is an airy, light-filled delight. Considered one of the pioneers of the Danish Modern movement, Juhl’s former home has white walls and natural wood floors, which are the perfect backdrop for his own furniture, including the FJ 45 armchair and Chieftan lounger chair, in which the armrests and back are separated from the frame. Though the preserved space is currently closed to the public, you can take a virtual tour.

Karim Rashid

The industrial designer’s townhouse in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen is a sparkling white canvas built for splashes of color. Sky-high ceilings and stark white walls recede from focus, putting the emphasis on individual pieces: a Sit Kit Luca Boffi sofa, a mandarin orange Gufram Bounce Chair, and large carpet with overlapping, organic blots of fuchsia, purple, lavender, and lime green. Sorry, you can’t see this one in person—it’s a private residence.