Here’s how Donald Trump’s election court battles have fared so far. (Not good!)

To use a phrase made semi-famous by a recent Trump court case, the outgoing president’s legal efforts to overturn the election have had a “non-zero number” of victories.

Unfortunately for him, though, that number is one. That’s out of 28 total legal challenges so far, and it wasn’t a particularly significant win, at that.

Trump and his allies are 1-28 in court cases they have filed post election. Their one victory was shortening the cure deadline in PA for a small subset of rejected mail-in ballots from 9 days to 6 days. That is it. — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 19, 2020

Trump claimed before the election that the only way he could lose is illegitimately, so he came into his defeat with the presumption of foul play.

Everything that has happened since has been a scattershot effort to reverse-engineer proof of malfeasance, rather than a genuine response to suspicious activity. (Indeed, those citizens who have come forward to vouch for Election Day shadiness have proven either insubstantial accusers or outright liars.)

In any case, as much of the GOP leadership has either offered support for Trump’s “fight” or silently condoned it, right-wing media has peddled tall tales of Biden-Harris vans manipulating ballots in broad daylight. As a result, the president is enjoying broad support from politicians, friendly media, and at least 50% of his supporters as he attempts to overturn the election results in the courts.

That he has been almost entirely unsuccessful, and has not proven a single instance of voter fraud thus far, has not hindered his efforts or his messaging.