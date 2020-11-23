Skipping Black Friday sales because of COVID-19 this year? You’re not alone

This year, the Friday after Thanksgiving will be like any other Friday of the year.

The adjective “black,” which for decades gave vim to its designation as the unofficial launch of the holiday shopping season, now seems to suggest a gangrenous rot that’s knocked it right off the retail industry’s calendar.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 49% of Americans plan to scrap their Black Friday participation, according to a new research by data intelligence company Morning Consult. Only 14% say they’ll go shopping in brick-and-mortar stores, while 41% plan to shop online.

The pandemic has shifted the tone of consumerism in the United States, and Black Friday as it has been observed in years past is expected to be another casualty. The days of camping out overnight in retail parking lots, running around with printouts of store floor plans, and getting into fist fights with other shoppers are over.

“The share of Americans planning to rely more on Cyber Monday than Black Friday has been on the rise since early September,” says Victoria Sakal, Morning Consult’s managing director of brand Intelligence. “This is due to both pandemic-related discomfort shopping in stores, with a 27% increase in the share of Americans citing this as the reason for their increased reliance on Cyber Monday, as well as pandemic-induced increases in comfort with shopping online.”

Retailers are doing what they can to make the brick-and-mortar shopping experience palatable. Mask wearing and social distancing are now standard at businesses big and small. Also, throw in plexiglass dividers, store associates assigned to wipe down shopping carts, and one-way traffic-directing arrows pasted on floors.

In addition to health concerns, consumers are wary of stores running out of products (lessons learned from disinfectant wipes, applied now to popular toys) and of an overtaxed delivery system, both the traditional services and the USPS.