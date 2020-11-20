How the Biden administration can help support America’s labor market

As we look ahead to 2021, it will be critical for the incoming administration to prepare to inherit a challenging labor market in which millions of Americans remain unemployed. More than 11 million jobs have yet to be recovered, and economists have suggested that our country is unlikely to experience a full economic rebound until 2024.

However, while the future of the workforce remains uncertain, the labor market provides some promise for displaced and struggling workers. The latest jobs report shows encouraging signs of job growth across multiple industries, including manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, and healthcare. It will now be up to the next President to support this ongoing recovery and lay the groundwork for a strong and sustainable labor market.

Such an effort will be dependent on the Administration’s ability to get every American back to work. People of color, for example, who were underrepresented across almost every industry prior to the pandemic, are now facing higher rates of unemployment compared to their white counterparts, according to data from the Economic Policy Institute. In other words, the pandemic has exposed deep-rooted vulnerabilities in the workforce and has underscored the need for policies that will promote a fair and even recovery.

At the same time, a McKinsey survey found that the spread of COVID-19 has accelerated a digital transformation where nearly 83% of surveyed executives have reported faster adoption of automation in the new work-from-home, digital environment. This newfound dependency on digital skills and the latest technology, coupled with pandemic-induced job loss, has underscored the importance of realigning workers and their skills to match with the new realities–and opportunities–of the economy.

While the current administration has not yet conceded, President-elect Biden must double down on his commitment to rebuild America’s workforce. It will be critical that he follow-through with and prioritize the following initiatives to best support struggling workers and ensure they are well-positioned to come out of the pandemic stronger than ever before.

Prioritize skilling

Skilling employees has been top-of-mind for private businesses and past administrations, and the current pandemic has only made this need more urgent. By 2022, 54% of all employees will require significant upskilling to meet the demand for automation and artificial intelligence roles. These numbers will likely increase as the pandemic persists.

Companies like JPMorgan, Accenture, and Amazon have already launched programs focused on upskilling Americans for in-demand jobs, and Randstad U.S. has been working with companies across almost every industry in a goal to reskill 40,000 jobseekers by the end of 2021. But efforts from the private sector must be accompanied by a strong presidential platform that recognizes the transitioning needs of American businesses.