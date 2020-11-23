Why this Vancouver suburb is putting 950 new homes right next to a farm

Since 1989, Sean Hodgins’s development company Century Group has owned about 500 empty acres of agricultural land in the Vancouver suburb of Tsawassen, and what to do with it had been a matter of contention in the town for years.

Traditionally a farming community, Tsawassen had seen suburban development grow up around the site, putting it into a sort of limbo. For many locals, the land was too agricultural to develop into edge-to-edge housing, but there was too much housing in the area for it to be used as a farm large enough to compete with industrialized agriculture.

So Hodgins and his company began looking for a middle way to give people what they said they wanted: to be connected with farming and food.

Their solution is a relatively new sort of suburban development, where farming and community are co-located and integrated: an agrihood. Called Southlands, the project is a New Urbanist-style development, with a village-like mixed-use, pedestrian-oriented design. It has room for 950 homes centered around a market square that connects to a 325-acre farm. The project is beginning to see its first stages of life, both on the farm and in town, where half of the first 75 homes are sold and residents are beginning to move in.

The project is building on a similar model used in a farming-centric community in Georgia called Serenbe, which is woven through with parks and farmland as a way of pushing back against the unsustainable farming practices of big agriculture and giving people a better sense of how food gets from the farm to their plate. Hodgins says Southlands is aiming to have the farm and the neighborhood support each other.

“To make smaller-scale farming viable, it really comes down to the economics of it. We can’t be too theoretical about it,” Hodgins says. The focus had to be “how we connect people to the farmers that are going to work this land so they can sell that farm produce and make it an experience for people.” By bringing the farm and its customers together, Southlands is trying to create a small-scale and sustainable marketplace for this hyperlocal food.

Some of the first residents will be Ashley Bell and Brock Ranta, a young couple originally from Tsawassen who has been living in Vancouver for several years. When the pandemic broke out and they were spending a lot more time in their apartment, a bigger space in the suburbs became a lot more appealing.