IRS stimulus check: Your last chance to claim one and what happens after the deadline

Many Americans received their Economic Impact Payment (aka stimulus check) earlier this year—so far, about 160 million of them. However, there are still plenty of Americans that have yet to do so. One big reason for that is those Americans are likely to be ones that are not required to file a tax return—and thus the Internal Revenue Service does not have updated address or bank account info to send them their stimulus funds.

That’s why the IRS is now issuing a final reminder to those people that they have until 3 p.m. ET this Saturday, November 21, to use the Non-Filers: Enter Info Here tool on www.irs.gov. The tool allows non-filers to submit their relevant details to the IRS so they can get their stimulus payment. The tool has been available for months already, though not everyone who is eligible to use it has.

If a non-filer doesn’t use the tool by Saturday’s deadline, their chance of receiving a stimulus check drops to almost zero. However, even then, there is still a final step people can take to see some stimulus check benefit. The IRS says that taxpayers will be able to claim the recovery rebate credit on their 2020 tax return, when they file it in 2021, if they never received a stimulus payment, or received the incorrect amount.

As the IRS explains: “When people file their 2020 taxes next year and they weren’t eligible for an Economic Impact Payment this year, they may be eligible for the Recovery Rebate Credit. The Recovery Rebate Credit is figured like the Economic Impact Payment, except the amounts are based on tax year 2020, instead of tax year 2019 or tax year 2018, information.”

And if you think you should have received a stimulus check already, but haven’t, you can check its status on the IRS’s Get My Payment application tool. Just remember, check this tool before Saturday’s deadline—and if you’re a non-filer, be sure to get your info in by Saturday, too.