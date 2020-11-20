Our high-profile media jobs were eliminated. Here’s why we exited gracefully

NBC Universal and WarnerMedia recently began large-scale layoffs as they scramble to cut costs and reorient their businesses toward streaming. News organizations, already struggling before the pandemic, are cutting more jobs as a hoped-for advertising rebound has failed to materialize.

Our time came in 2019 when our roles were eliminated in a major corporate merger. In spite of our successes—which included a creative rebrand, financial growth and Emmy-nominated shows—we were asked to leave WarnerMedia’s TruTV

We’ve all seen or heard of leaders’ unfortunate departures in this business. Enactments of tantrums and revenge are industry legend. When being asked to leave a job you love, the instinct to pack up, walk out and never look back is understandable. But there are also examples of elegant exits, like the gracious and touching sendoff Viacom CEO Tom Freston received, as hundreds of employees filled the lobby to applaud him on his final exit from the building. When your time comes, you have a choice to make.

Years earlier, a friend shared some wise words about leaving a job. “It’s like mountain climbing,” she said. “Everyone focuses on your ascent, but no one teaches you how to climb down, and that’s actually the most dangerous part. That’s when you’re likely to slip and fall.” Whether coming down from a layoff or toward retirement, her analogy was perfect for the challenge we all encounter at some point in our careers.

Faced with how to safely manage our own descent, we decided to remain accessible, rather than hide and lick our wounds. Though advised to do otherwise, we wanted to share the news with staff in person, rather than by a company-wide email. Our team had always embraced difficult moments with humor and determination, and this would be no different. Besides, this would be our last chance to make a positive lasting impression. We were not going to waste it.

The morning of the announcement, we took our places in front of 125 hardworking and talented team members. We knew those faces so well. Amid a few false starts (and full disclosure, some tears) we delivered the news and watched as everyone processed what this might mean for their own careers. This moment of togetherness and vulnerability—this collective grief—laid the groundwork for everything that happened next.