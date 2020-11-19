Shop Wayfair’s Black Friday sale a week early for discounts on office chairs, desks, and more

advertisement advertisement

Wayfair’s Early Access Black Friday sale is online now with up to 80% off home goods, furniture, and decor. The discounts and deals will continue through Black Friday (and Cyber Monday), but if you’re in-it-to-win-it on that standing desk/ergonomic chair combo, now is the time to pounce.

This simple, streamlined standing desk with wood finish and rounded corners confirms you don’t have to be obtrusive to be utilitarian. Easy-to-assemble and guided by a dual power motor, the desk can raise from 28″ to 48″ inches with the touch of a button. It also features programmable height memory, a USB charger, and comes in four colors. Sabine Height Adjustable Standing Desk - $339 Inbox Zero Executive Chair Finally, a retro executive chair that actually looks supportive. Reviews rave about its quick assembly time, all-day comfort, and rugged beauty, so at 81% off, it feels wrong to not treat yourself to a WFH upgrade. Built-in lumbar support and supple suede-like fabric are just two added bonuses. Inbox Zero Executive Chair - $194.99 Aleksandra Armchair (Set of 2) Some would say $560 for one cane-accented, upholstered armchair seems quite reasonable, but for a set of two, it’s a steal. As trendy as they are timeless, this contemporary seating set will round out a sitting room, bedroom, or home office with a pop of color and a comfortable spot to lounge in. Aleksandra Armchair (Set of 2) - $560 Brookhurst Glass Desk

