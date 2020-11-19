Shop Wayfair’s Black Friday sale a week early for discounts on office chairs, desks, and more

Wayfair’s Early Access Black Friday sale is online now with up to 80% off home goods, furniture, and decor. The discounts and deals will continue through Black Friday (and Cyber Monday), but if you’re in-it-to-win-it on that standing desk/ergonomic chair combo, now is the time to pounce.
Sister sites, All Modern, Birch Lane, and Joss & Main, also have special pre-Black Friday previews and discounts — with many bestsellers and coveted items up for grabs. The mega sale will continue to grow over the next few day—and with thousands of deals being dropped, we mapped out how to navigate the best bargains
Wayfair
Wayfair’s Early-Access Black Friday has a massive selection of sale items up to 80% off, with free shipping on orders over $35. You’ll want to check out the deep discounts on home appliances from GE and Koehler, but don’t sleep on 80% off area rugs and 55% 12″ Sealy memory foam mattresses. Bonus: the WFH crew has plenty to pick from, with stylish home office furniture from $75 and storage solutions starting at $9.99.
AllModern
AllModern’s Black Friday Presale features cut prices up to 50% off. The home goods and furnishings at AllModern are smartly curated into shopping lists for lovers of Mid-Century, Minimalist, Modern Farmhouse, and Scandinavian decor. The home office selection also is ripe with deals, including up to 65% off desks and floor lamps.
Joss & Main
Joss & Main’s Black Friday Preview showcases early discounts up to 50% off. The coastal-farmhouse sibling of Wayfair has a curated selection of stylist picks in their Black Friday preview. This includes noteworthy cuts on effortlessly sophisticated sectionals and vintage-inspired area rugs.
Birch Lane
Birch Lane’s Black Friday Presale also has 50% off their timeless trad furnishings and home goods. We’re eyeing great deals on luxurious blackout curtains, as well as, whimsical, nostalgic holiday decor and uniquely beautiful home office furniture.
What we’re buying
Sabine Height Adjustable Standing Desk
This simple, streamlined standing desk with wood finish and rounded corners confirms you don’t have to be obtrusive to be utilitarian. Easy-to-assemble and guided by a dual power motor, the desk can raise from 28″ to 48″ inches with the touch of a button. It also features programmable height memory, a USB charger, and comes in four colors.
Inbox Zero Executive Chair
Finally, a retro executive chair that actually looks supportive. Reviews rave about its quick assembly time, all-day comfort, and rugged beauty, so at 81% off, it feels wrong to not treat yourself to a WFH upgrade. Built-in lumbar support and supple suede-like fabric are just two added bonuses.
Aleksandra Armchair (Set of 2)
Some would say $560 for one cane-accented, upholstered armchair seems quite reasonable, but for a set of two, it’s a steal. As trendy as they are timeless, this contemporary seating set will round out a sitting room, bedroom, or home office with a pop of color and a comfortable spot to lounge in.
Brookhurst Glass Desk
Transparent furniture is always a good way to make a small space look bigger. For those still struggling to seamlessly blend their home office setup into their decor, the Brookhurst Glass Desk is happy medium. It won’t visually crowd the room and looks much more aesthetically pleasing than the clear plastic furniture of yesteryear.
Elle 635 Floor Lamp
Add a touch of mid-century quirk into a space without having to hardwire with a the Elle 635 Floor Lamp. The Sputnik-inspired, free-standing fixture is brass and milky white, and casts enough glow to warm and brighten a small living room or bedroom space. In true retro fashion, the six-bulb lamp also features a rotary switch, for a satisfying twist on and off at the end of a night.