How an innovative new pet food is providing help for cat lovers

About 10 years ago, Ebenezer Satyaraj’s then two-year-old daughter returned home from a playdate with a friend. Satyaraj quickly noticed something was wrong. It turned out that his daughter had spent the afternoon playing with her friend’s new cat, and a visit to the pediatrician confirmed that she was sensitive to cat allergens.

She’s not alone. Research indicates that approximately one in five people is sensitive to cat allergens. A recent study by the Human Animal Bond Research Institute shows that many of those people nonetheless love cats and would gladly have them in their households if not for their sensitivities. Others are already cat owners but have significantly changed their lifestyle in order to accommodate their pet. Those changes often include spending less time with their cat or keeping the cat away from certain parts of the house, all of which takes a toll on bonding with their pets.

But unlike most people who have to deal with allergen sensitivities in their family, Satyaraj was in a position to do something about it. He’s an immunologist who serves as the director of molecular nutrition for the pet food company Purina, and his daughter’s situation got him thinking: Most previous attempts to address the problem had involved treating the allergen-sensitive humans with medication or immunotherapy. But what if Satyaraj took a different approach? What if he could neutralize the allergen starting with the pet?

The result is Purina Pro Plan LiveClear, an innovative new dry cat food that reduces allergens within the cat hair and dander and thereby holds the potential promise of a happier life for people with allergen sensitivities.

“Our approach really changes the paradigm, because we are addressing the allergen at its source,” Satyaraj says. “It doesn’t add any additional chores for the pet owner. All they need to do is to feed the pet this diet.”

LIGHTENING YOUR ALLERGEN LOAD

Pro Plan LiveClear, which has been tested for safety and palatability, took nearly a decade to develop, but the idea behind it is surprisingly simple. Cats produce a protein, called Fel d 1, in their saliva. This protein, which is transmitted to cats’ hair and dander when they groom, is what 95% of cat-sensitive people respond to. Pro Plan LiveClear includes a specific protein derived from chicken eggs that binds to Fel d 1 and neutralizes it, and it was shown to safely reduce the allergen levels in cat hair and dander by an average of 47% beginning in the third week of daily feeding.

Forty-seven percent may not sound like much—it’s less than half, right? But for most, it’s enough to make a big difference. “Everyone has what’s called an allergen load,” Satyaraj says. “Think of it as a bucket into which you start adding more and more allergens. At some point that bucket will overflow—that’s the point where the person starts having a response. We don’t need to drain the bucket completely. We just need to keep the level of allergens below that overflow threshold.” That’s why Pro Plan LiveClear’s 47% average Fel d 1 reduction is so significant—it should help keep people’s allergen “buckets” at a manageable level.