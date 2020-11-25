What every company needs to know about returning to work

On this episode, Abigail Bassett sits down with David’s Bridal Chief people officer Terri Leitgeb to learn about how retail has been required to pivot in 2020. She learns how David’s Bridal, a retail experience with an emotional aspect, is weathering the storm through communication with both customers and employees.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THIS EPISODE:

ABIGAIL BASSETT:

Terri, [David’s Bridal] suddenly had to evolve the business from an in-person, very intimate sort of experience for both your customers and your associates to online. Tell me about that process, and tell me about some of the challenges you have faced down as you decided to move the business to a digital platform.

TERRI LEITGEB:

One of the greatest learnings I think we had as a business through the pandemic was how much we were capable of delivering in a short period of time. And for me, that really played itself out in the digital space. So, much of what we rolled out to help support us in the pandemic had been thought of and happened in the works. But necessity really drove the acceleration of that. We moved a lot of our servicing to ChatBot through LiveChat, where we could both service and sell to the customer. We’ve been refining our website for some time now. We’ve added things like augmented reality so you could get a better view of the product and its detail and its beauty to help customers make a happy decision to purchase online.

We implemented virtual appointments using Zoom, where our expert stylists could still meet face-to-face with someone and talk through what their needs were and show them product, et cetera. And then other things just to help the bride feel good about having a happy time planning one of the most important days of her life. We added things like checklists and vision boards to our website so that she could still engage with us, stay connected with us, and get excited about the prospect of planning her wedding despite the pandemic.