A doctor’s guide to reopening businesses safely

The pandemic has taken a devastating economic toll on businesses worldwide. The fallout is brutal in the United States, where COVID-19 case numbers are rising again, cause for additional concern during the colder months. Nearly 100,000 businesses in industries like the retail and restaurant sectors have closed. Many companies that were granted pandemic relief assistance during the initial lockdown phase were able to stay afloat.

But with cases trending up, prompting fear of a new round of lockdowns, or where there are still restrictions on business capacity heading into the winter, many more businesses are likely to close with no new relief lifeline on the horizon. Politicians were unable to reach an agreement on further economic aid before the election and are unlikely to do so before the end of the year. That leaves businesses out in the cold just as a third wave of the pandemic appears to be heading our way.

The patchwork response to the coronavirus in the U.S. means businesses can stay open or reopen in some states, even though cases are spiking. In contrast, companies in other states face more restrictions. Public health experts warn that the winter months may bring the highest infection levels we’ve seen yet, possibly overwhelming hospital capacity and prompting new lockdowns.

There’s evidence in other countries that a national response can mitigate the long-term economic fallout, but other industrialized nations face renewed outbreaks, increasing business uncertainty. As a business leader, you may feel like you have an awful choice: reopen during a resurgence of the pandemic to save your company or close your doors, perhaps permanently, to prevent the spread of the disease.

Suppose you’re currently locked down and hoping to reopen soon or facing the prospect of renewed lockdowns and trying to plan for the future. In that case, the best approach is to reject a false dichotomy between financial and health security. You’re responsible for your employees’ health on the job, and you have an obligation to your customers and community. So don’t reopen prematurely but instead develop a truly safe reopening. With the right expertise, commitment, and investments, you can pull off your plan successfully.

Developing a safe reopening plan

If you already have or believe you may soon have to temporarily close your business, can you reopen before a vaccine is widely available? The answer can be positive, if your business is committed to safety, willing to invest in safety measures, as well guided by current scientific evidence about COVID-19 transmission. First and foremost, it starts with making a plan to reopen safely and keeping tabs on every aspect of infection control going forward.

The first step is to assess individual risk factors in your workforce. If you employ older people, be mindful of their heightened risk. Your workplace configuration also matters. Do people work in close quarters? Can you mitigate that with barriers or offset capacity with shifts? Do you have the appropriate cleaning standards in place? Consult sources of expert advice, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to get answers.