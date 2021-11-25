Get up to $100 off Dyson vacuums and air purifiers during Black Friday and Cyber Monday

If you’re looking for deals on Dyson products before the holidays, we can’t blame you. When it comes to big-ticket technology, nobody makes products quite as effective, beautiful, or expensive as Dyson. We’ve reveled in the brand’s delightfully light but effective vacuum series , its high-tech air purifiers with cooling, heating, and humidifying functions, and a beautiful set of lamps that regulates your circadian rhythm. Ahead of the busy holiday season and a long winter indoors, their cleaning and air purifying solutions are looking better and better every day.

Indulging in great design and solid engineering doesn’t always have to be expensive—but, let’s be honest, it usually is. That’s why the Cyber Five—Thanksgiving through Black Friday weekend and into Cyber Monday—is an ideal time to take the plunge on big-ticket items you’ve been dreaming of—like, say, a Dyson. The U.K.-based engineering powerhouse has some of its bestselling models on sale through Sunday, November 27, with more deals dropping on Cyber Monday.

Pet owners take note: The Cyclone V10 Animal vacuum will be $100 off, with the deep-cleaning machine down to $400 from its original $500. While the V8 Absolute, a lightweight, multi-surface model, drops $50 off its original price, bringing it down to $400, as well.

We loved the Pure Humidify+Cool, and now you can, too—for $100 off. The all-in-one humidifier-purifier-fan drops to $720, just as the dryness of winter begins to set in. According to Dyson, the unit uses an internal process of UV light to kill 99.9% of bacteria in water before it pumps it back into your room. While a dual filter and blade-free air circulation keeps allergy-causing particles at bay.