Get up to $200 off of Dyson vacuums, air purifiers and hair stylers on Black Friday

Nobody makes home products quite as amazing (or as expensive) as Dyson. The design and engineering powerhouse has brought us a delightfully light but effective vacuum series , the most high-tech air purifiers with cooling, heating, and humidifying on the market, and a beautiful, circadian rhythm regulating set of lamps . But if Dyson is famous for its undeniably well-thought products, it’s just as well-known for the prices they ask for them. Luckily, it’s shopping season, and Dyson is going big on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and pre-Christmas sales.

The secret to getting a discount on a Dyson is checking the Deals section of the company’s website. Beginning on Black Friday and running right up until Christmas, Dyson will be running both price discounts and gifts with purchase. Some notable deals to look out for:

Air purifiers

We waxed poetic about Dyson’s air purifiers back in September, and their advantages get even better as the weather cools—clean air plus humidity plus some extra heat equals a very comfy, cozy winter. During the week of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Dyson’s Pure Hot+Cool fans will be on deep discount: Get a large fan for $449 (down from $669) or a small for $374 (down from $499).

Vacuums

Dyson’s corded and cordless vacuum cleaners are legendary for a reason: They’re unbelievably light, and expertly engineered to remove dirt, grime, and pet hair from hard and soft surfaces, all over your home. Beginning the week of Black Friday, you can nab a V10 or a V8 for $150 off the list price. If you wait until Cyber Monday, you can get anywhere from $50 to $150 off models including the extra-large and extra powerful Outsize Origin, the Animal models of the cordless vacuums, and even the heavy duty Ball Vacuum cleaners (which have all the power of a traditional upright vacuum with better engineering). If you need convincing on why a Dyson vacuum is worth it: My handheld V10 is the best piece of cleaning equipment I own, and lets me get my bedroom, living room, and kitchen sparkling clean and dust-free in no time.

Hair Stylers

Deals on Dyson’s phenomenal hair stylers are hard to come by—and for good reason. The state-of-the-art Supersonic Hair Dryer, Airwrap Curler, and Corrale Straightener are designed to dry, smooth, and style hair without any of the damage typically associated with heat treatments. While you won’t see any monetary discounts on these sought-after goods, Dyson does have a treat for beauty buffs: If you purchase any of these products before Christmas, you’ll score a free gift with purchase (or two) in the form of a specialized attachment or a beautiful travel case. And believe us, once you start using these stylers, you won’t want to leave home without them.

Dyson will continue marking down different products throughout the holiday season, so if you don’t see the exact product you have your eye on this week, you can always check out the deals page the next.

