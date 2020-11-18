How to get a free Thanksgiving dinner that feeds a family of five from Walmart

No doubt about it, 2020 has been a rough year for many people. Not only are we struggling with the health consequences (both physical and mental) of a global pandemic, many of us are also struggling with the economic consequences. Many have less money to go around—while many others may have lost their income entirely.

The financial effects of the pandemic may be no more evident than during the next six weeks as we enter the 2020 holiday season. Still, there is a small ray of light for those struggling. Walmart and rewards app Ibotta have teamed up to provide a free Thanksgiving dinner big enough to feed a family of five after cashback. The meal includes the following:

A 3 lb. Butterball Turkey Breast Roast

A 6-ounce Great Value Stuffing Mix

A 0.87-ounce McCormick Gravy Pouch

An 8-ounce Idahoan Mashed Potatoes Pouch

A 10.5-ounce can of Campbell’s Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup

A 14-ounce can of Great Value Cranberry Sauce

A 12-ounce pack of Great Value Green Beans

A 2.8-ounce pack of French’s Crispy Fried Onions

A 2-liter bottle of Coca-Cola

To get the free Thanksgiving meal, which has a total value of just over $20, customers will need to do the following:

Download the free Ibotta app or browser extension. Click on the free Thanksgiving offer, which will show you how to add all nine free Thanksgiving dinner items to your Walmart shopping list. Shop for the items either online at walmart.com or at a Walmart store. After paying for the items, scan your receipt or link your Walmart Grocery account in the Ibotta app. Once that is done, you’ll get the full purchase price of the items as cashback right in the Ibotta app.

You can check out the full details of the promotion here. But just be sure to hurry, because the free meals are limited in quantity.