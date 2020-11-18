Tapping Innovation and Design: Inside the Push to Provide Safe Water

How many times a day do we mindlessly grab a glass of water, run to the bathroom, wash our hands? Probably too many to count. While many of us may take for granted clean running water in our homes, the ability to wash our hands at any time, and access to clean toilets, there are billions of people around the world—and millions in the United States—who don’t have this luxury due to issues stemming from water access and scarcity.
In this panel, Fast Company and Kohler discuss the root causes of water and sanitation challenges including climate change, equity, education, and how COVID-19 exacerbates these issues. Laura Kohler and Manolo Caballer share some of the innovative solutions being used to solve this crisis, as well as the importance of tapping into the growing social consciousness of consumers and collective passion and expertise of businesses, governments and non-profits to help make access to safe water a universal right.