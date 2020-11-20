How you’re unconsciously undermining relationships while working remotely

One of the drawbacks for teams working remotely is the lack of context around communication. Virtual communication often lacks those nonverbal clues we pick up when we have face-to-face conversations with others. As a result, it can be easy to make assumptions or jump to conclusions that are damaging to working relationships.

“Our brains are hardwired to focus on the negative,” says Carson Tate, author of Own It. Love It. Make It Work. How to Make Any Job Your Dream Job. “It’s a survival mechanism, but it also leads us to make up stories, particularly in the virtual world when we’re all a little stressed.”

Believing the stories you brain’s default mechanism creates could harm work relationships, especially if you act on them. You could begin to undermine those relationships by treating people in a way that creates confusion and misunderstanding.

Do This Instead

Before you attach a negative context to a situation, Tate suggests pausing and asking yourself what actually happened. “Go to the facts,” she says. “What can you observe and quantify? What actually happened? Sometimes it’s difficult to do this by yourself. This is where another colleague or trusted work friend or manager can help.”

It helps to understand the individual styles employees have so you can give interactions more context. Tate says there are four distinct productivity styles:

Prioritizers: Logical, analytical, and data-oriented people who are focused on goals and outcomes. Planners: Organized individuals who thrive with structure, make plans, and want to talk about the details. Arrangers: Supportive, relationship-driven team members, who work best when they form connections. Visualizers: Big-picture thinkers, who want minimal details and visual imagery.

When you identify a colleague’s style, you can better understand how they work to avoid misunderstandings.

“Email is a great place to look for clues,” says Tate. For example, a prioritizer doesn’t want to chit chat; their email will be succinct, direct and to the point. A planner will ask about details and deadlines, and their email may look like project plans with bullets and numbers. Supportive coworkers are easy to spot. They usually start their email with a greeting, like “Good morning” or “Happy Monday.” And a visualizer will email at the last minute, often apologizing for short deadlines.