How Jeff Bezos is spending his first $791 million on climate action

If you had $10 billion to spend on tackling the problem of climate change, how would you spend it? For Jeff Bezos, who has spent the last several months talking to experts about the question—after pledging to donate roughly 7% of his fortune to the climate in February , a far higher total dollar amount any other individual donor in history—part of the answer has been turning to some of the world’s biggest environmental groups, which are all already well-funded.

Some groups, including the World Wildlife Fund and the Nature Conservancy, will each get $100 million in the first round of grants, which total $791 million. Although some smaller organizations are on the list, such as the Hive Fund for Climate and Gender Justice, the biggest piece of the funding will go to groups that are already well-funded. (The Nature Conservancy, for example, had a 2018 budget of $930 million.)

“He’s a new philanthropist,” says Steve Cohen, a professor and senior advisor at Columbia University’s Earth Institute. “He hasn’t done this before. And so I think that’s one of the reasons why you focus on established organizations, because you know you’re going to get some performance out of them—they have a track record. If you want to quickly see visible results of your investment, that’s going to be one way to do it.”

The nonprofits, in turn, strategized about the best use of new funding. World Resources Institute, for example, plans to spend some of its grant to help the U.S. transition to electric school buses nationwide. “Electrification of school buses represents a unique opportunity to accelerate decarbonization while bringing direct, tangible benefits to every community in the United States,” says Ani Dasgupta, global director of the WRI Ross Center for Sustainable Cities.

Only 1% of the country’s 480,000 school buses are electrified now; the new program will partner with school districts, utilities, manufacturers, and state and federal authorities, “to simultaneously aggregate demand, scale manufacturing, change policy incentives, and develop new financing models that can be replicated across the country,” she says. (The money won’t be used for any direct grants to help school districts buy new buses, which arguably also would be useful.) Electric school buses are more expensive to buy now, but cheaper to operate. They also reduce air pollution, add new jobs in green manufacturing, and can double as storage for renewable energy. The nonprofit believes it will be possible to help all school buses transition by 2030.

It’s one example of how an injection of funding could help accelerate change. “We prioritized this because we see an opportunity to move the needle at scale through this program,” says Dasgupta. “Though solutions exist in pockets, we are not changing our transportation system fast enough to meet the urgency of the moment.” While some others in the tech world are focusing on developing radical new climate tech—like Stripe, which is helping give some early funding to carbon removal technologies—Bezos seems to have at least partly embraced a different approach, scaling up solutions that already exist and are more proven, and giving some support to groups that advocate for better government policy.

Here’s a look at how the first round of grants will be used: