Junk-food brands are coming for Christmas—and this ugly Cheetos sweater is proof

‘Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house,

Not a brand-obsessed creature was stirring, not even a mouse; The Cheetos stockings were hung by the chimney with care, In hopes that Coca-Cola’s St. Nicholas soon would be there; The children were nestled all snug in their beds, While visions of Doritos danced in their heads; And mamma in her Smartfood ‘kerchief, and I in my Tostitos cap,

Of course we’ve long worn brands on our backs: sports teams, bands, record labels, you name it. Hell, ask anyone under 25 what Thrasher is, and odds are you’ll get “apparel brand” as an answer before you’ll hear the words “skateboarding mag.” Playboy’s logo and licensed merch have long been more valuable than its media holdings. Harley-Davidson T-shirts are more common than their signature motorbikes. But there has traditionally been an unspoken line between cultural brands that translate naturally to T-shirts and other merch, and, let’s say, a global snacks conglomerate. Duke Greenhill, Savannah College of Art and Design’s chairman of advertising and graphic design, told The Wall Street Journal in relation to the Popeyes products, that these brand extensions may not turn Anna Wintour’s head, but “built into the extension is a tongue-in-cheek nod—a wink to target audiences that they’re on the inside of a benign and partial joke.” Back in the mid-90s, there was a sect of skateboarders and snowboarders who would scour thrift shops for old fast-food uniform hats and shirts to wear. One one hand, it was a less-than-subtle middle finger to the corporatization of counterculture, while on the other just a pretty fun gag to go to school in an old Subway or Burger King hat. Now, 25 years later, both the middle finger and exclusivity are long gone. The more these products are marketed and sold, the more diluted that nod and wink becomes. There was once something funny and novel about seeing someone rocking KFC Crocs. There’s nothing funny about everyone doing it.

The novelty is the thing. It’s why any branded drop should be as exclusive and limited as the most ridiculously tedious streetwear brand. Probably more so, given the landfill potential for all of these goods, once the initial enthusiasm wears off. Here we are in the midst of an extinction-level crisis for restaurants overall, and the fast-food brand extensions further entrench these companies’ advantage in scale and survivability over their independent counterparts. At the same time, what does it say about pop culture when brands have become the main attraction? Traditionally these were spaces we permitted into the pop culture supporting cast—Star Wars and Disney combo meals and licensed snacks abound. Then these companies realized they may just have fans of their own. As KFC’s U.S. director of media and digital Steve Kelly said back in 2017, “Our fans were craving a way to embrace the fried chicken lifestyle, and KFC Ltd. gives them the opportunity to let their Colonel flag fly.” (If you have embraced the “fried chicken lifestyle,” sincerest apologies.) Coco Chanel once said, “Fashion is not something that exists in dresses only. Fashion is in the sky, in the street. Fashion has to do with ideas, the way we live, what is happening.” Perhaps what is happening is we’ve just become so soaked in brand marketing that these logos and messages have eventually become as comforting as an age-old Christmas poem. “Now, Doritos! now, Cheetos! now, Smartfood and Lay’s! On, McDonald’s! on Popeye’s! on, Pizza Hut and Dunkin’!

