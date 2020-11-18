You’re ‘doing diversity’ wrong again. Here are 5 ways to get it right

The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic drove many companies to close open jobs and cut staff. At a time when most companies needed to figure out how to transition to a virtual environment—ensuring that employees maintained social connection and a sense of belonging—we, unfortunately, saw many diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) roles slashed. But the murder of George Floyd and countless other Black Americans fueled a nationwide reckoning with race that was felt across the corporate world and sparked a resurgence in DEI roles. In fact, Glassdoor reported that after dropping 60% at the start of the outbreak, DEI roles have since jumped a staggering 55%.

Now, months removed from the onslaught of corporate solidarity statements and new job postings, we can effectively say that companies are doing diversity wrong all over again. The vast majority of the DEI roles posted have little to no connection to strategic planning, are far removed from the C-suite or senior leadership, and are still nestled in quiet corners of HR. Essentially, companies posted the same tired roles written by the same tired consulting firms that led to limited efficacy for years.

What has become clear is that many companies still have no idea what they’re doing when it comes to addressing DEI. They’re eager to state good intentions and rest on the laurels of a donation to a relevant nonprofit organization, but demonstrate disinterest in really doing the work to build diverse teams, create an inclusive culture, and drive equity through their products and services.

So before you make your final decision about your new chief diversity officer (CDO), consider these items to build a more effective DEI function.

Move these roles out of HR

HR, people operations, employee experience, or whatever you call it is not where your DEI role should be housed. HR absolutely requires a level of subject matter expertise that should be more valued in organizations, and these functions should partner closely with CDOs. But DEI is a practice and a business function beyond talent acquisition and employee resource group program management. More often than not, HR is not as meaningfully connected with other parts of the organization, particularly on items that have to do with the actual product or service a company is providing.

Elevate and align these roles correctly

Many DEI practitioners have chronicled the lasting impacts of “diversity fatigue,” which are the feelings of exhaustion associated with all of the personal energy needed to solve many of the complex issues around diversity, typically all by oneself. Not only is this a detrimental regression from successful diversity officers in other industries for these companies, but it’s also harmful to these practitioners. They need resources and a team.

Align DEI roles with functions responsible for organization-wide goal setting and strategic planning. If you say that DEI is a company-wide priority, but the CDO has zero involvement with helping to set the direction of the organization, then it is not a priority. Just as your sales and marketing execs are ultimately responsible for the development and execution of your go-to-market strategy, your CDO is responsible for the company’s DEI strategy and holding leaders across the organization accountable for specific parts of that strategy.