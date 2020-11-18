I attended my brother’s funeral on Zoom. It’s not something I’d wish for anybody

Amid the quarantinis, the kids crawling over laptops, and the dog walks, we are losing sight of a picture we don’t want to see.

People are still dying.

Death is scary. And it happens to other people. Talking about it is uncomfortable. And humans have created rituals around avoiding it. “Funerals are for the living,” my sister said to me as we were hurriedly planning my father’s funeral at the end of last February, during those old days. The days when we could actually have funerals. When we could travel from Boston and Portland and New York to Illinois to bury him next to my mother, which had always been the plan.

On March 1, on my way back to New York City from Chicago, I bought what was probably the last bottle of hand sanitizer at O’Hare Airport. Or anywhere, honestly. Suddenly the shelves were bare, people were hoarding, and the world would never be the same.

Conferences were canceled; jobs were lost; schools were closed. And everyone started to Zoom. Forced to stay inside, our lives suddenly became very small and overwhelming. So we focused on how to keep ourselves sane: yoga videos, sourdough starter, homeschooling checklists, Marie-Kondo-ing the hell out of that closet. Meditation apps, and 10 million #wfh tips. But, with all the advice, the webinars, and the influencer recipes, no one told me how to plan the next family funeral.

It happened to be my brother’s. Less than six weeks after my father died, my brother was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19. No one in my family ever saw him alive again.

Suddenly the technology that had been helping us peer into the personal lives of our colleagues and clients was being used for the most not normal thing ever: a Zoom funeral.