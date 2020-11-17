This hilarious new meme is built to last. (This claim is disputed)

advertisement advertisement

After years of Donald Trump tweeting flagrant falsehoods at a breathless pace, the brain trust at Twitter finally started to crack down on them, at the very end of his presidency.

Of course, it has. That’s just how memes work. It’s like Rule 34, but funnier. The Daily Show got in on the game relatively early with the below tweet on Monday, November 16, making fun of the frequency of Twitter’s warnings. Twitter has had it pic.twitter.com/ILuTrdW3jg — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 16, 2020 Pretty soon, though, the joke format evolved toward the form it eventually took, in which the Twitter warnings are applied to anything but voter fraud. This early version, from an SNL writer, still riffed on the light-blue Twitter warnings, which takes a bit of digital know-how to effectively manipulate. I hate this website pic.twitter.com/LdqfMf5Nui — Steven Castillo (@STEEEZUSCHRIST) November 16, 2020

