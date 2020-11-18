American suburbs are about to look more like European cities

Over the past few decades, transit-oriented developments have risen in inner-ring suburbs across North America, adding homes and shops near the transit lines that shuttle workers in and out of core cities. It’s an old style of development, one more familiar in dense, transit-rich European countries, but one that caught a renewed interest in the 1990s. In places like Pasadena, California , and Aurora, Illinois , TOD projects leveraged transit access to create a more multifaceted sense of urbanity in places where it might not have emerged on its own.

But now, with the pandemic upending commuting patterns and raising questions about the future of central business districts, the shape of TODs is changing. They may soon make the transition from transit hubs to around-the-clock neighborhoods. “I think you’re going to see a different type of regional commercial offering, things that are a little more supportive of everyday life rather than convenience,” says Robyn Brown, an associate director at IBI Group, an urban development professional services firm.

As Brown tells it, the traditional pattern of people commuting from the suburbs into cities may be on the wane. “Previously you used to see bi-directional travel from the suburban TOD to the downtown, and that’s not going to be the dominant model anymore,” she says. “You may be seeing TODs increasing their office and retail services to make themselves into places rather than hubs that you live in and maybe play in but you still go downtown to your job.”

There hasn’t been a decreased interest in TODs in recent years or even during the pandemic, Brown says, but “a recognition that they might be different, and I think that is affecting thoughts around programming and land-use type.” And that may mean that the transit-oriented developments being planned and designed now will end up looking a lot different from what’s been built to date.

“There was a wave of TOD that took place in the late ’90s and the early 2000s that in a suburban context did tend to look like a more dense downtown that really focused on multifamily with retail uses on the ground floor,” says Drew Williams-Clark, managing director of urban resilience at the sustainable communities-focused Center for Neighborhood Technology in Chicago. One famous example is Orenco Station, a TOD neighborhood development just outside Portland, Oregon. Built from scratch and opened in 2003, the development features narrow streets, regionally inspired architecture, and a variety of building types with plentiful ground-floor retail.

Some but not all TODs have sought to create mini districts, with a healthy mix of commercial and residential uses and a heavy emphasis on commuters and people without cars. What got built, though, often fell short.

“That was always the dream of TOD, that we could get this real true mix of uses that have benefits to people all across the income spectrum and cultural and race spectrum, too. But that didn’t really happen in the first wave,” Williams-Clark says. “People that are transit reliant as opposed to auto reliant can’t necessarily afford luxury rents, and that is the first thing that tended to pop up when TOD zoning happened.”