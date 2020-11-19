Can ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ save Christmas? And HBO Max?

Six months into HBO Max’s wobbly launch, the streaming service is finally getting the shot in the arm that it needs in order to catch up to rivals: a splashy tentpole movie that the world has been salivating to see.

On Wednesday, November 18, WarnerMedia announced that Wonder Woman 1984, the follow-up to the 2017 blockbuster starring Gal Gadot as the femme fatale slash caped crusader, will be available for one month on HBO Max on Christmas Day, the same day that it is being released in U.S. theaters. It will be released in international markets where HBO Max is not available on December 16.

The move isn’t an all-out push for HBO Max, seeing as there’s that caveat of the theatrical release, although how many theaters will be open a month from now, amid the surging number of COVID-19 cases, remains to be seen. But it’s the biggest sign yet that WarnerMedia is intent on changing the narrative that HBO Max is lagging painfully behind its peers—though, at this point, it clearly is—and deeply invested in pivoting harder into streaming. Since launching last May, HBO Max has amassed just 8.6 million activations—combined, HBO and HBO Max have 38 million subscribers. (Note that AT&T reported that HBO properties had 34.6 million subscribers at the end of 2019.) Compare that to Disney Plus, which launched a year ago and now has 73 million subscribers. AppleTV Plus, meanwhile, has a reported 34 million.

But with a movie like WW84, HBO Max has a chance to play a dramatic game of catchup. Other theatrical films that have been pushed onto streaming services due to COVID-19 this year have, for the most part, been mid- to low-budget films like Hamilton (Disney Plus) and Borat 2 (Amazon Prime Video). There was Disney’s Mulan, which the company moved to Disney Plus on Labor Day weekend, but that came with a price—literally. The film cost Disney Plus subscribers an additional $30 for those who wanted to see it in its first month of release, an experiment that did not fare well for Disney.

WW84 is the first Hollywood blockbuster that will be available to all subscribers, for free—or at least for HBO Max’s $15-a-month fee—a strategy that should serve HBO Max well, at least in terms of people giving it a try.

The Wonder Woman sequel is one of the most-awaited films of the year, all the more so because of all the calendar hopscotching it has endured due to the pandemic. Originally scheduled for release in June as a would-be summer blockbuster, the film was pushed first to August, then October, and then to Christmas Day. As other studios have gotten cold feet, pushing their own crown-jewel movies into next year (Black Widow, No Time to Die, etc.) in an attempt to outrun COVID-19, WW84 has been virtually the last woman standing on the 2020 calendar. Its fate has prompted a flurry of industry reporting as to what WarnerMedia would do, particularly as COVID-19 cases and deaths began spiking globally in recent weeks, in some cases shutting down key markets such as the United Kingdom and France. Would the company push the film to next summer? Go all out on HBO Max? Split the difference with both a theatrical and streaming debut?

WarnerMedia already had data from its first test case, Tenet, which became the COVID-19 theatrical release guinea pig when the company released it in theaters (those that were open) in early September. It has grossed $350 million worldwide, but just $56 million in the United States, confirming that audiences are still hard to come by IRL.