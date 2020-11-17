Dropbox says that ditching its swanky offices will result in better products

It’s dangerous to make any predictions about COVID-19’s long-term impact on the tech industry. But this much is clear: Normalcy isn’t returning any time soon, and the new normalcy may be strikingly different from the old. Companies such as Google and Facebook keep pushing out the timeframe for reopening their offices , which (for now) has reached mid-2021. Facebook is letting staffers relocate far from hubs such as Silicon Valley and New York City if they choose; Mark Zuckerberg says that 50% of employees could end up working remotely.

Even among tech companies that have reassessed everything about how they operate, Dropbox’s reaction to the pandemic has been dramatic. Last month, it announced that it was going virtual first, effective immediately. Working from home is now the official, permanent default experience, with “Dropbox Studios” physical spaces in San Francisco and the company’s other major hubs available for in-person collaboration when necessary. Except for “core collaboration hours” designed to span multiple time zones, staffers will also be free to devise their own schedules rather than sticking to anything resembling a 9-5 day.

This departs from Dropbox’s past philosophy when it came to collaboration, which has involved building ever-larger and more ambitious facilities dedicated to its work and culture, then filling them with people. In 2016, my former colleague John Brownlee wrote that its offices resembled “a warehouse of different classic film sets, where employees can choose the world they want to work in that day.” That was before the company signed a deal for a new 736,000-square-foot headquarters—the biggest office lease in San Francisco history.

I can report from personal experience that the free food Dropbox serves at its cafeteria is dazzling even by tech-industry standards. A few years ago, the company even caught flak for paying a reported $100,000 for a giant chrome panda bear to dress up its workplace.

And the only reason any of this might matter to those of us who don’t work at Dropbox is because the company says that abandoning its old ways will help it make better products for those of us who use the service—600 million registered users in all, 14 million of whom are on paid plans.

From its start back in 2007—when all it did was let you store files in the cloud rather than sticking them on a thumb drive—Dropbox has been about taking the physicality out of work. It’s “really tried to solve problems around geography and mobility, but in the technological sense,” says Timothy Young, who joined the company as general manager for products in October 2019 and became its president last month.

In recent years, that vision has expanded well beyond online storage to encompass broader collaborative tools. Now the company is betting that going virtual will let it evolve its service for a world in which work is increasingly disassociated from requiring multiple people to be in one place at the same time.