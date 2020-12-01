3 ways gender ‘brain diversity’ can make Joe Biden and Kamala Harris better leaders

As an organizational neuropsychologist, I celebrate the unprecedented and long-overdue collaboration of a male and female brain that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will bring to the White House. Why? Because modern neuroscience tells us that “brain diversity” opens up an awesome advantage in leading, governing, and executive decision-making. Think of it as rocket fuel for powering the best of collective intelligence. Its potential to create the kind of positive, transformational change that America needs right now is enormous, especially amid the dueling health and economic crises caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A neurobiological reality

There are critically important differences in the way the male and female brain listen, collaborate, process information, solve problems, and make decisions. While these differences aren’t binary—they exist on a spectrum of maleness to femaleness—they are a neurobiological reality. And more importantly, they create an all-powerful strategic advantage, especially when leaders understand what they are and how to harness them. Consider these three reasons why.

Neural patterning

One reason that men and women seem to think and act differently is due to the unique neural patterning of the male and female brain. Specifically, research shows that the male brain is optimized for intra-hemispheric communication while, conversely, the female brain is optimized for inter-hemispheric communication. In other words, the connectivity, or fiber pathways, in the female brain is more active between the two cerebral hemispheres, while in the male brain, it merely runs back and forth within each hemisphere.

Now don’t get me wrong. Each gender’s way of dealing with issues and relationships has its own particular advantages. Still, what centuries of neuroscience research and studies show is that the neural patterning in the female brain allows for an appreciably more iterative, emergent process. For instance, women tend to have a greater capacity to hold multiple, contradictory views in mind while, at the same time, remaining empathically tuned in to the persons holding them.

Combine this neural patterning with the considerably higher levels of oxytocin (known as the “bonding hormone”) in the female brain, and on the whole, you’re looking at women leaning in to collegiality and collaboration over a more adversarial approach, as so often demonstrated by men.

Social perception

Research at the MIT Center for Collective Intelligence shows that the collective intelligence of a group rises when there are women involved in that group. And in fact, the more women, the better.

In their New York Times article, “Why Some Teams Are Smarter Than Others,” the MIT researchers write of their study: “Teams with more women outperformed teams with more men. Indeed, it appeared that it was not ‘diversity’ (having equal numbers of men and women) that mattered to a team’s intelligence, but simply having more women. This last effect, however, was partly explained by the fact that women, on average, were better at ‘mindreading’ than men.” Notably, by “mindreading,” the researchers are referring to the skill of social perception, a kind of social intelligence.