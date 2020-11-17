This is what the office will look like in 2022

In June of this year, an estimated 42% of the U.S. labor force was working from home full time—an experience that has fundamentally changed the nation’s views on where and how we work best. Determining how to integrate these learnings into future real estate decisions will be a difficult task, especially considering all of the challenges that site selection teams already face.

“Figuring out who will work from home and who will require actual office space, which offices to prune and which to keep, how they will be configured and shared, and precisely where they should be sited,” professor Richard Florida wrote in the Harvard Business Review (HBR) last month, “requires more strategic thought, analysis, and planning than ever.”

But where will all those strategic plans lead? What should leaders be thinking about when it comes to their real estate portfolios? Given that it will take time for leases to come due and changes to be made, I asked myself “what are the top trends that will shape the offices of 2022?”

The hybrid (not remote) workforce

A key recent development in corporate America is the hybrid workforce, as employees split their time between their home and the office, rather than solely working at one or the other. Although many experts, including me, believe an entirely remote workforce is a smart strategy, recent surveys have shown that the vast majority of U.S. employees prefer a hybrid approach.

Leaders, it seems, are listening. In a Colliers International survey of managers and decision-makers at nearly 80 companies, 86% said that moving forward, employees will work between one and four days at home.

Since this hybrid workforce will be defined by flexible schedules and shared spaces, the offices of 2022 could be smaller. An August KPMG survey found that 69% of CEOs are planning to downsize their office space. “By 2025 I envision we will have a hybrid model and we will be more deliberate in who comes to the office,” said Fran Katsoudas, Cisco’s chief people officer. “It may be that workers come to the office two to three times a week. The shift could make the company rethink its real estate footprint.”

Cisco is far from the only company considering this change. At Google, where 62% of employees want to work in the office “some days,” CEO Sundar Pichai has said the company will “create more flexibility and more hybrid models.” At Ford, where 70% of employees have expressed interest in a hybrid schedule, Jennifer Kolstad, the company’s global design director, has promised to “create a new landscape of work somewhere in the middle.”