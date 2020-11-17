6 ways to root out morale-depleting fear among your employees

Fear can dominate workplace culture, undermine performance, morale, and the ability to evolve. But there are ways to diminish fear and empower change. Mindful and innovative companies have implemented practices before the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, in combination with a national atmosphere focused on obtaining a more equitable social contract, the pandemic presents a rare chance to pursue change, whether it is modest incremental process improvements or more dramatic changes to mission and structure.

Regardless of how large or small, implementing change requires confronting fear and embracing some of its opposites—trust, candor, flexibility, openness.

So how can we confront fear? My experience has lead me to a few steps.

Provide direction through a team charter

At a foundational level, start with a team charter, or a blueprint to define purpose for a group of people. It identifies and establishes a core set of values and behaviors designed to set the tone for a team and help achieve an organization’s goals. The charter is also a great reference tool and guide when coming upon obstacles, barriers, and, in today’s world, the unexpected.

In creating the team charter, examine what will create a more trusting and transparent environment—one that will embrace new ideas and honest critique. Teams can think of their work and collaboration as a “rehearsal space” vs. a “performance space,” and, as team members, work to cultivate that. It can help teams to be freer to experiment—and the freedom can create better ideas and product when it comes to “showtime.”

Foster a safe and transparent environment

Within any team, individuals have responsibility in building team culture. Team charters indeed help shape healthy dynamics and aid individuals in understanding and executing their roles, but professional development requires individual members to speak up about problems they see as soon as possible so that they do not metastasize.

Champion mentoring

Peer-to-peer mentoring among colleagues should be fostered and encouraged, and the mentor-mentee relationship should be valued as a two-way exchange regardless of levels of seniority. In fact, ideas bubble up as much as they trickle down. Mentors too, sometimes need an intervention of perspective, focus, or particular expertise.