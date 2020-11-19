Why you shouldn’t always look on the bright side

But having a relentlessly sunny attitude can also be a problem, says licensed clinical psychologist Robyn L. Gobyn, assistant professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and author of The Doing My Work Therapy Journal. When your optimism clouds your view to the point where you can’t see—or, worse, deny—real problems, you could be causing more problems than you’re solving.

“What I tell [my clients] is that I want them to look at the world through clear-colored glasses, not rose-colored glasses,” she says. “It’s possible to cross the line and be too optimistic.”

When optimism turns into denial—a situation experts such as Gobyn call “toxic positivity”—it can wreak havoc on workplace relationships. So, understanding the difference between the two is important.

Understanding the difference

Optimism means that you expect or anticipate positive outcomes, or perhaps you expect the best from others. But when you are repeatedly “blindsided” by outcomes, you may be unrealistically optimistic, says organizational psychology consultant David Shar. When your expectations are repeatedly not matching the data and you’re not prepared for a negative outcome, you might have crossed the line, he says.

“You keep saying, ‘This thing is going to work out, or coronavirus is going to be over next week,’ and that doesn’t happen,” he says. If you are denying real problems in favor of happy outcomes, you need to take a closer look at how you’re processing data, he says. A 2017 study in the journal Consciousness and Cognition says that, while it’s difficult to say for certain if someone has unrealistic optimism, one indicator is if they update their beliefs based on new information. If they’re only looking at the positive information and updating beliefs with an optimistic bias, there may be a problem.

What’s so bad about being too positive?

Of all the issues to worry about, why is toxic positivity a big deal? Mostly because of the impact it has on your team, says therapist Lauren Cook, author of Name Your Story: How to Talk Openly About Mental Health while Embracing Wellness. Your unrealistic optimism may be creating barriers to their success.