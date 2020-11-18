Alex Gibney’s new HBO doc showcases the psychiatrist who knows what makes serial killers tick

For psychiatrist Dr. Dorothy Otnow Lewis, one question has come to largely define her career that spans more than 50 years: What causes someone to become a serial killer?

While some operate under the presumption that certain people just have a predilection for violent behavior, Lewis’s work has uncovered a grim recipe of circumstances that, more times than not, many serial killers have in common, including a deep history of suffering from mental or physical abuse and brain trauma and/or abnormalities.

Lewis asserts that no one is born evil and therefore isn’t out of the realm of rehabilitation, i.e. institutionalization over life in prison or worse, capital punishment.

It’s precisely why she agreed to center her work in director Alex Gibney’s latest HBO documentary Crazy, Not Insane.

“Oh, I think it was a miracle, actually,” Lewis says of how the doc came to be. “It’s an indirect route.”

Gibney originally reached out to Lewis to bring her on as a consultant for a miniseries starring Laura Dern as a psychiatrist working with inmates. Lewis agreed, and in poring over some of her past cases alongside Dern, it didn’t take long for Gibney to switch focus.

“He said to me, ‘Dorothy, ‘I want to do a doc about you.’ It was absolutely out of the blue,” Lewis says. “By then I’d gotten to meet him and had seen a lot of documentaries. And I said, ‘This sounds like fun.'”