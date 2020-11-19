Why Cara Delevingne is joining sex-tech startup Lora DiCarlo as co-owner and creative advisor

Actress and model Cara Delevingne is stepping into the sex tech industry as the new co-owner and creative advisor of Lora DiCarlo.

Founded in 2017 by its eponymous creator, Lora DiCarlo’s mission is to destigmatize sexual pleasure (particularly for women) and elevate the sex toy industry with products that lean more into robotics than conventional toys.

“This is something I’ve been thinking about for a very long time, and it’s taken a while to find the right people to do it with,” Delevingne says. “I grew up pretty repressed and English in terms of sexuality. That relationship that you have with yourself is the most important one in the world. And this is not just to do with pleasuring yourself, but it’s about exploration and loving yourself.”

Adds founder and CEO Lora Haddock DiCarlo: “When you partner with somebody, it’s like a marriage—you’ve got to get along, you’ve got to understand each other’s purpose. [Cara and I] represent so much of what each other stands for in terms of redefining how people explore and experience and take ownership of their pleasure.”

Delevingne’s duties include raising brand recognition through content development and marketing strategies, as well as working with the in-house engineering team on product development.

“She actually really mirrors a lot of what I do,” DiCarlo says. “Just on an incredible scale.”

Lora DiCarlo first blipped on Delevingne’s radar after its flagship product Osé, a hands-free personal massager, was awarded the Innovation Award in Robotics from CES in 2019, but the recognition was then rescinded due to its “obscene” nature. The news caught fire with major publications after DiCarlo penned an open letter stating how gender bias is stifling innovation in tech. The mounting public pressure eventually led CES to reinstate the Osé’s award—and, even better, Lora DiCarlo was bolstered as the buzzy startup dismantling the patriarchy’s outmoded views on sexuality.