Blacktag wants to be the Netflix-YouTube hybrid for alternative Black creators

One of the silver linings to this year’s wave of social uprisings has been the renewed urgency for Black creators to tell their stories.

A new platform aims not only to provide more opportunities for those voices to be heard but also to help close the wealth gap within the Black creator community.

Blacktag is essentially a Netflix-YouTube hybrid for Black audiences and creators—and for the advertisers looking to reach both.

“That’s really one of the key problems that we’re trying to solve,” says Akin Adebowale, Blacktag’s cofounder and CEO. “This idea of creating a more sustainable system where brands now have a dedicated and modern platform to reach Black creators and audiences, alongside solving the overarching problem of Black creative power not equating [to] economic power.”

Blacktag, which is slated to launch officially during the second quarter of 2021, has raised a $3.75 million seed round led by Connect Ventures, an investment partnership between entertainment agency Creative Artists Agency and the VC firm New Enterprise Associates. Part of that funding is going toward fueling a slate of subscription-based original programming that has already attracted partnerships with such name-brand creators as Issa Rae and Common. On the user-generated side, Blacktag is aiming to launch with around 300 to 500 creators working in the realms of fashion, tech, and entertainment. The creators are curated by Blacktag, but they have the option of nominating other creators to be on the platform as well.

The new service will offer both a subscription tier (set at $5.99 a month) mainly for its originals, as well as a freemium option for its user-generated and sponsored content. Creators earn revenue based on partnership deals with Blacktag’s originals arm, Blacktag Studio, or through brand deals and ads sold against uploaded content.

Regardless of where the content lives on the platform, Ousman Sahko Sow, Blacktag’s cofounder, president, and chief content officer, is clear on targeting a specific niche within the Black community: Gen Z to millennials whose interests lean away from more conventional Black entertainment and more into alternative fare.