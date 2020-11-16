Election polls were a disaster this year. Here’s how AI could help

In the days and weeks ahead, there will be a lot of attention paid to the wide disparity between most preelection polls and the actual results. However, there’s a technology that could do a much better job of tracking and forecasting voter sentiment—artificial intelligence.

AI is already widely used to gauge consumer sentiment. Amazon mines huge amounts of data about search and online purchasing behavior to uncover insights about what customers buy and predict what they might want to buy in the future. Netflix bases its movie recommendations on what you’ve watched in the past, for how long, and how favorably you review the show.

In all of those cases, consumer sentiment is being gauged not by what consumers say they want but by their actual behavior. That’s a crucial difference, and one that gives AI a significant advantage over traditional polls. People don’t always tell the truth to a pollster who suddenly calls them on the phone at dinnertime. But what voters say to their friends on social media is usually a more reliable reflection of their true opinion.

AI can analyze far more data than standard opinion polls and can better track the momentum behind a candidate based on an analysis of everything from campaign contributions and volunteer activity to social media chatter. Already, several AI companies have created models to make election predictions. Expert.ai, a software company specializing in natural-language processing, used AI to analyze social media posts about Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the months leading up to the 2020 election. The company’s AI uses sentiment analysis to understand the emotions expressed in social media posts and then project how that could translate into votes.

Expert.ai’s system looked at nearly half a million tweets and other social media comments made before the election. Using natural language processing, the AI categorized the sentiment expressed in social media posts according to more than 80 different emotional labels. These labels were given an intensity ranking and then multiplied by the number of occurrences for each candidate.

The emotions were classified as either “positive” or “negative” and used to create an index that compared the two candidates. Trump was the subject of significantly more social media activity than Biden, accounting for almost 60% of all the posts Expert.ai analyzed, compared to about 17% for Biden (23% of the posts the startup analyzed didn’t mention either candidate). Biden ranked higher for emotions such as “success” and “hope,” while Trump scored higher on emotions such as “fear,” “action,” and “hatred.”

After crunching all of that voter sentiment data and taking into account the number of candidate mentions and how they related to emotions, Expert.ai made its prediction just before Election Day. The startup projected that Joe Biden would win 50.2% of the popular vote, and Donald Trump would get 47.3% of the vote, a 2.9% spread. That prediction turned out to be uncannily accurate—the latest figures show Biden winning 50.8% of the popular vote and Trump receiving 47.5%, a 3.3% margin. That prediction would be the envy of any traditional pollster.