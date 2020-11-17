The best Thanksgiving treats you can get delivered to loved ones (or yourself)

Thanksgiving in quarantine is looking more and more like an inevitability, meaning some of us will be trading hours in the kitchen preparing a feast for 15 for lounging on the couch with only our closest contacts. Luckily, for those who aren’t able to recreate grandma’s secret recipe pumpkin pie, there are plenty of tasty safety nets available online. From meal kits to ready-to-serve feasts and sides to delectable, giftable boxes to send to faraway friends and family, there are indulgent, across-the-board options that won’t let you down. Awkward family election convos via Zoom are optional.
The main idea
Nashville’s Porter Road is regularly restocking for pre-orders of their Holiday Turkey Box for up to 18 guests. Inside is a pasture-raised, hormone-free 16-19 lb turkey, sage-sausage stuffing, pork bacon ends, and a side of bacon. Alternately, their Pork Roast and Tenderloin Boxes come prepared with plentiful meaty accoutrements and mains for a certified feast.
Chicago Steak Company is still shipping whole, free range, antibiotic-free turkeys for Thanksgiving. Each of their ready-to-cook turkeys is between 14-16 lbs and arrives frozen, so be sure to allot 2-3 days of dethawing into your prep plan.
Turkey defectors can order Fulton Fish Market’s finest catches for delivery. Stock your own tower with the Seafood Lovers Box—that includes a generous mix of scallops, salmon, shellfish, and shrimp—or mix it up with fresh ingredients for a crowd-pleasing, one-pan Paella. If the idea of shipping fish freaks you out, relax: orders are shipped via FedEx and come in biodegradable thermal-insulated liner with reusable frozen gel packs.
Crowd Cow, the small farm-supporting Seattle meat supplier, is boasting “a twist on tradition” with bougie Turkey alternatives like Japanese A5 Wagyu Prime Rib and pre-cooked Wild Alaskan Red King Crab legs. They anticipate a limited number of whole turkeys to return in time for Thanksgiving, with stock replenished through the holiday season.
Feast mode
HelloFresh is upgrading their typical meal kit model for the holidays with a Thanksgiving Feast box, featuring a 14-16 lb turkey, mashed potatoes, ciabatta stuffing, smoky Brussels sprouts, apple crisp, cranberry sauce, and gravy. Like their traditional boxes, each menu item features simple prep and pre-measured ingredients for a speedy feast for 8-10 guests (or yourself and approximately a dozen future sandwiches.) Alternately, they’re offering a peppercorn-crusted beef tenderloin with all the fixings for a crowd of 4-6.
Harry & David’s Gourmet Turkey Dinner arrives fully cooked and ready-to-warm. The box features a 10-lb oven-roasted turkey, apple sausage stuffing, Brussels sprouts, brown sugar sweet potatoes, and, naturally, a pumpkin cheesecake. For those just looking to supplement their sides, they also offer a 10-lb hickory smoked turkey, lobster pot pie, and a mushroom-bacon-stuffed Chateaubriand.
Charcuterie & cocktail hour(s)
Even if you’re hosting a party for one, you can create the charcuterie board of your dreams with the New York mainstay’s iconic, curated array of meats, dried fruit, olives, and cheese.
Coordinating a virtual cocktail hour can be made a little bit easier with mixers and gift boxes from Mouth. I like Fall in a Glass, complete with seasonal craft shrubs, syrups, and mixers from Girl Meets Dirty, Raft, and other small makers.
Send home a bottle (or two) to far away family and friends for a socially distanced toast. Drizly can schedule most local deliveries in a few hours, but also can ship special orders from shops across the country within a few days.
Save room for . . .
For those who have fled the city, or those avoiding leaving the confines of their home, Christina Tosi’s ubiquitous bake shop is shipping their signature treats, including Milk Bar Pie and Pumpkin Dulce De Leche Cake.
Dancing Deer’s delectable cookies and bars are heavy in my rotation for mail-order birthday and congratulatory treats. But this year, it’ll probably me, Malbec, and a box of their super rich caramel pecan and peanut butter brownies. Yes, I’m very thankful.
Goldbelly has a seemingly endless array of local favorites, including Brooklyn’s Four & Twenty Blackbirds, Austin’s Tiny Pies, and Stan’s Donuts in Chicago. Feed your homesick heart with the likes of Magnolia Bakery’s Pumpkin Gingersnap Banana Pudding or a dozen of Jacque Torres’ jumbo chocolate chip cookies, or any number of gorgeous, seasonal pies.