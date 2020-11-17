How to train your brain to be more adventurous

What does it mean to be adventurous? It means a willingness to take on new challenges and to take on some risk. Both the newness and the risk matter when thinking about whether and how you could learn to be more adventurous.

In general, when you do something adventurous, you are doing something new. Why do people shy away from new activities? One reason relates to the personality characteristic of “openness to experience.” People high on the openness dimension embrace new opportunities, but those more on the closed end of this dimension shun new things just because of their novelty.

The first question you need to ask yourself is whether you generally tend to be a creature of habit? Do you tend to engage in the same activities rather than new ones? Are you likely to find reasons to opt out of new possibilities? If so, then part of what holds you back from being adventurous is that you are mistrustful of new things.

A second component that may drive you away from being adventurous is risk tolerance. Every activity in life has some risk associated with it. Those risks come in many forms. Some are social risks (actions that could lead other people to think worse of you). Some are physical risks (actions that could lead to bodily harm). Some are financial risks (actions that could lead you to lose money). Some are health risks (actions that increase the chance of illness). People have different risk profiles in which they may be willing to take some kinds of risks, but not others.

If there is a particular kind of risk that you generally don’t like to take, then you are unlikely to do something adventurous in that arena. Someone with a lot tolerance for financial risks, for example, may not be willing to invest in stocks that may lose money, even if they have the potential for a big gain.

Given these two factors, what can you do to become more adventurous?

If you tend to be closed to experience, then one thing you can do is to give yourself time to decide about whether to do something new. Your initial reaction toward a new activity is going to be negative, because that is how you feel about new things. But, give yourself a chance to live with the idea of that new activity for a while. After a few days, revisit the opportunity and see whether you still see it in a negative light. You might find that as you get more familiar with the idea, you also become more willing to try it.