Design of hiring algorithms can double diversity in firms

We know that algorithms can outperform humans across an expanding range of settings, from medical diagnosis and image recognition to crime prediction. However, an ongoing concern is the potential for automated approaches to codify existing human biases to the detriment of candidates from underrepresented groups.

For example, hiring algorithms use information on workers they have previously hired in order to predict which job applicants they should now select. In many cases, relying on algorithms that predict future success based on past success will lead firms to favor applicants from groups that have traditionally been successful.

But this approach only works well if the world is static and we already have all the data we need. In practice, this simply is not the case. Women, for instance, have been entering STEM fields in record numbers, but if firms used their historical employment data to decide whom to hire, they would have very few examples of successful female scientists and engineers. At the same time, the qualities that predicted success yesterday may not continue to apply today: just think of how remote work during the pandemic has changed the nature of teamwork, communication, and teaching.

So instead of designing algorithms that view hiring as a static prediction problem, what if we designed algorithms that view the challenge of finding the best job applicants as a continual learning process? What if an algorithm actively seeks out applicants it knows less about, in order to continuously improve our understanding of which candidates will be a good fit?

While there is a growing body of work on the potential gains from following algorithmic recommendations, especially in hiring, no one has examined how algorithm design can shape the quality of firms’ hiring decisions and access to opportunity for job applicants.

In a recent study with my colleagues Lindsey Raymond and Peter Bergman, we sought to do just that. We developed and evaluated hiring algorithms that are designed to explicitly value exploration, in order to learn about people who might not have been previously considered for jobs. The algorithm incorporated exploration bonuses that increase its degree of uncertainty about quality. Those bonuses tend to be higher for candidates who are “underrepresented” in the firm’s existing data, which could mean applicants with unusual majors, who attended less common colleges, who have different types of work histories, who are demographically underrepresented at the firm, etc.

We focused on the decision to grant first-found interviews for positions in consulting, financial analysis, and data science—sectors that offer well-paid jobs, and have also been criticized for their lack of diversity. We analyzed records of job applicants to these types of positions with a Fortune 500 firm. Like many of its peers, the company receives a large number of applications and rejects the majority of candidates on the basis of an initial automated résumé screen. Of those who pass the screen and move on for an interview, hiring rates are still low. Only 10% ultimately receive an offer.