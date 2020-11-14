Biden’s new COVID-19 task force gives the U.S. a new chance to fight public health disaster

advertisement advertisement

A change in administration in January will bring a new pandemic strategy for the United States. President-elect Joe Biden has announced his transition COVID-19 advisory council, and there are high expectations that its recommendations to combat the pandemic will be backed by science and reflect public health best practices.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

A cohesive message, from the top I anticipate that the guidance coming out of Biden’s task force will represent the best known science. The committee will keep abreast of new scientific findings and revise messages to reflect emerging information. Biden’s communications will be consistent with his task force’s recommendations, which, by cutting confusion, should lead to better public compliance with prevention recommendations. I also expect the Biden administration’s COVID-19 advisory board will work with the CDC to develop consistent guidelines for state and local health departments to follow. Most public health efforts happen at the state and local levels. While not every health department will fully embrace all recommendations, a unified national strategy will improve on the whack-a-mole approach seen to date as cases pop up in one area of the country and then another. States and municipalities do not exist in a vacuum, and community transmission in one area can affect other jurisdictions. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.] Pandemic fatigue is real—everyone’s tired of this pandemic, and we want our lives to get back to normal. Unfortunately, the virus doesn’t care, and the U.S. is in for a hard winter. SARS-CoV-2 is still out there, and it’s an infectious, sometimes deadly virus. The new Biden administration will be taking over the reins during a public health disaster in January. But I’m optimistic that while the COVID-19 task force will have its hands full, it has the people and tools necessary to get the coronavirus under control. Catherine Lynne Troisi is an associate professor of Management, Policy, and Community Health and Epidemiology at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.