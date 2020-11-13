Everything we know about the DoorDash IPO filing

Dash over to the door of your stockbroker’s office, because DoorDash is going public.

According to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission documents made public this morning, the food-delivery giant generated revenues of $1.9 billion in the first nine months of the year with a net loss of $149 million. In 2019, revenues were $885 million and net losses, $667 million.

“Consumer spending on restaurants and other consumer foodservices has moved in recent years towards off premise consumption, with the proportion of food consumed off-premise increasing from 44% of food and beverage spend in 2009 to 50%, or $302.6 billion, in 2019,” the prospectus says. “We believe that this off-premise opportunity will continue to grow. Fifty-eight percent of all adults and 70% of millennials say that they are more likely to have restaurant food delivered than they were two years ago, and we believe the COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated these trends.”

DoorDash has applied to list its stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DASH. Its private valuation is $16 billion.

Room to grow

That DoorDash wants to go public isn’t a surprise. In late February, it confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the SEC.

The only major food-delivery company that’s publicly traded is Grubhub, which had its IPO in April 2014. Uber Eats, another big player in the sector, is part of Uber; Uber Eats launched in August 2014 and parent company Uber went public in May 2019.

In August 2019, DoorDash bought Caviar from Square for $410 million.