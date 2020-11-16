Experts say the CDC’s Thanksgiving guidelines are too lenient

American Thanksgiving is fast approaching, but Canada celebrated its Thanksgiving in early October. Despite Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s calls to cancel in-person gatherings to curb the spread of the coronavirus, celebrations went on, and led to now-documented outbreaks . The experience of our northern neighbor, which has significantly lower COVID-19 cases, could serve as a warning for how Americans treat the event on November 26.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published its guidelines for a safe Thanksgiving, noting: “The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is to celebrate with people in your household.” But then it goes on to allow for less-appropriate behavior: “If you do plan to spend Thanksgiving with people outside your household, take steps to make your celebration safer.” Most of the rest of the document lists ways families can mitigate risks for in-person gatherings—limiting guests, cleaning surfaces frequently, bringing your own food and utensils to dinner, and using single-use salad dressing packets. But experts worry that these official guidelines are too lax in that they do not issue a sterner warning to cancel in-person Thanksgiving altogether.

Scientists and doctors who spoke to Fast Company agreed that Thanksgiving could become a superspreader event. “Absolutely,” says Rich Davis, a microbiologist at Providence Sacred Heart hospital in Spokane, Washington. “Yes, definitely,” echoes Dr. William Schaffner, professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University. “In fact, I’m convinced, just looking at the way our general population is currently behaving.”

That behavior provides a clue for why the CDC may have given more lenient guidelines. “The notion is, if you provide recommendations, you don’t want recommendations to be ignored,” Schaffner says. “I think they’re not stricter because they thought they would be completely ignored.”

Much of the population is experiencing “COVID fatigue,” almost nine months into the pandemic and now facing the prospect of new lockdowns in many parts of the country. “They’re really at their wit’s end,” says Dr. Iahn Gonsenhauser, chief quality and patient safety officer at Ohio State University. “It’s starting to cause complacency and apathy, and just flat-out rejection of adherence to the guidelines.”

Experts surmise that it was perhaps a deliberate tactic by the CDC to ensure people take as many precautions as they’re willing to take, stopping short of “abstinence.” As a physician, Gonsenhauser says he often has to compromise with patients to ensure the healthiest choice for them. “That doesn’t always mean the best choice,” he says. “Sometimes, it means the best choice that they’re willing to accept.” Still, he wishes the CDC had started stricter, and then walked back the guidelines if needed.

Davis says the guidelines “don’t do an adequate job” of detailing the seriousness of the spread that the nation is currently experiencing in its emerging second wave, with every day now breaking new records in cases. He says the generic recommendations about wearing masks and staying six feet apart don’t lend themselves to an event like Thanksgiving dinner. “How can you maintain six feet apart when in a small apartment or sitting down at a table? Do people leave a mask on during a meal?” he asks.