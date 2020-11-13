Airbnb is canceling bookings by members of hate groups headed to the Million MAGA March

Airbnb has said it will cancel the reservations of any guests associated with hate groups. The move comes after a user on Twitter pointed out to Airbnb that a self-proclaimed member of the Proud Boys hate group had booked an Airbnb in Washington, D.C., for this weekend’s Million MAGA March, where attendees plan to protest the election results that saw President-elect Joe Biden handily beat incumbent President Trump.

Hey @Airbnb what are your thoughts on members of white supremacist hate groups like the "Proud Boys" using your platform? https://t.co/trxs6V1pTV pic.twitter.com/YJcqkz3hcn — We Will Be Ruthless (@RuthlessWe) November 11, 2020

After the Twitter user’s above tweet, Airbnb responded by saying that it has canceled the reservation of that specific Proud Boy member and banned the person from Airbnb. “Anyone affiliated with hate groups has no place on Airbnb,” the company said in the tweet.

We really appreciate you bringing this to our attention. Anyone affiliated with hate groups has no place on Airbnb. We've identified the reservation, cancelled it, and banned the user from our platform. — Airbnb (@Airbnb) November 11, 2020

As The Hill reports, a counter-protest called FUCK MAGA is also planned for this weekend in Washington, D.C.