Airbnb is canceling bookings by members of hate groups headed to the Million MAGA March

Airbnb has canceled the booking of a self-proclaimed member of the Proud Boys hate group headed to a rally to protest the 2020 election results.

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read
Airbnb has said it will cancel the reservations of any guests associated with hate groups. The move comes after a user on Twitter pointed out to Airbnb that a self-proclaimed member of the Proud Boys hate group had booked an Airbnb in Washington, D.C., for this weekend’s Million MAGA March, which is protesting the election results that saw President Donald Trump handily lose to President-elect Joe Biden.

After the Twitter user’s above tweet, Airbnb responded by saying that have canceled that specific Proud Boy member’s reservation and banned the person from Airbnb. “Anyone affiliated with hate groups has no place on Airbnb,” the company said in the tweet.

As The Hill reports, a counter-protest called “FUCK MAGA” is planned for this weekend in Washington, D.C. too to counter the Million MAGA March.

