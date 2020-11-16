Squarespace’s new feature could help more businesses survive the pandemic

Squarespace has made a name for itself by letting people and small businesses easily build websites. Now, it’s adding a new option for website owners that limits who can visit parts of their site. The feature will let Squarespace users put content behind a paywall, so that only subscribers can access it—enabling businesses that have shifted online during the pandemic to find new ways to bring in revenue.

The company is introducing what it calls Member Areas—special sections of customer websites that are restricted to people who’ve signed up for a membership, which can mean paying a regular subscription charge, coming up with a onetime fee, or simply creating a login. The goal is to give Squarespace customers a new way to offer content to their own customers and fans, whether that’s fitness instructors providing paid online classes during the coronavirus pandemic, writers offering regular newsletters to people who provide their email addresses, or chefs sharing virtual cookbooks with onetime purchasers.

“Especially today with everything being different with COVID, they’re all looking at different ways to turn that passion into profit,” says Paul Gubbay, Squarespace’s chief product officer.

The company already provides tools for its customers to sell physical goods and downloadable digital items, like ebooks, through their websites. And it offers an online scheduling tool to let people make appointments when business owners are free, whether they’re looking for an in-person haircut or a Zoom yoga class. With Member Areas, the company envisions giving people another way to potentially profit from their expertise, Gubbay says, by offering instructional or entertaining content to their fans, with some Squarespace users likely to use multiple tools on the site to build their businesses.

For example, he says, a jewelry seller offering products on Squarespace might see that customers are interested in fashion tips and set up a Member Area with regular advice on the subject. Or, he says, crafters who used to offer in-person make-your-own-candle sessions could switch to selling kits, using the scheduling tool to sign people up for classes and potentially posting video training material to a Member Area. (Squarespace doesn’t directly host streaming video, but users can embed streaming material from sites like YouTube and Vimeo into their Member Areas or other parts of their sites).

Southern California vocal coach Kimberly Moller has switched to virtual classes, she says in an email to Fast Company, using a Squarespace site to take applications, let people schedule sessions, and take payment.

“Singing produces more aerosols than the average conversation, so to mitigate the risk of having people in my studio, I teach online,” she explains.