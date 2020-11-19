NASA has a mind-blowing plan to map rising sea levels from space

“When my kids asked me if three millimeters is a lot, I told them that is equivalent to adding an extra 300 trillion gallons of water every year,” she says. “If you put this water in milk jars, that would cover the distance from the sun to Pluto and back several times.”

For 30 years, an uninterrupted sequence of international Earth-observing satellites has tracked rising seas—a gauge of human-induced climate change—and other climate-related phenomena, helping researchers understand global weather patterns and forecast how rising tides will impact coastlines.

This week, the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite, the first of two identical next-generation satellites, will propel those climate observations into the next decade, gathering the most accurate data yet on how climate change is transforming our oceans and atmosphere. It launches Nov. 21 on a Space X Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, with NASA TV carrying it live at 12:30 p.m. (ET). Its twin will follow in 2025, with each of their missions lasting 5.5 years. The operation is the first Earth science satellite collaboration between NASA and the European Space Agency and marks the first international involvement in Copernicus, the European Union’s Earth observation program.

The Sentinel-6 will see details that previous sea level missions couldn’t. Existing satellites can track large phenomena stretching thousands of miles, such as the Gulf Stream and weather patterns like El Niño and La Niña. But smaller sea-level fluctuations near coastlines exceed their abilities. Sentinel-6’s higher resolution measurements will enable researchers to see finer, more complicated ocean features, especially near shorelines. It will also offer faster data turnarounds—collecting, processing, and releasing data within three hours, down from months and years. The data can be used to more quickly and accurately predict, map, and 3D model coastline changes; weather, such as hurricane intensity; ocean current fluctuations, which dissipate climate energy; and ocean topography and circulation, as movement of heat, salt, pollution, and nutrients impacts marine ecosystems.

“Measuring the world’s vast oceans is a difficult problem,” says JPL project manager Parag Vaze. (Vaze and the others in this story spoke during a virtual October press conference on the mission.) “Having a satellite orbiting 800 miles up, spinning around the Earth at five miles every second, and now being able to do a very accurate measurement of the sea surface height to within just two inches is an incredible feat and one, if you’d asked me years ago [if it was possible], I would have said, ‘People are crazy.'”

The 1.5-ton probes—the first named for pioneering NASA Earth Science Division director Michael Freilich, who passed away last summer—will collect sea surface height measurements down to the centimeter for more than 90% of the world’s oceans, as well as fluctuations in atmospheric temperature and humidity. They’ll also illustrate how and how fast climate change is reshaping coastlines by measuring coastal sea-level variations, which affect ship navigation, commercial fishing, and residents of coastal regions.