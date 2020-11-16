5 ways job seekers can stand out this COVID-19 winter

“My advice around the holiday season is to keep the search active,” says Sharon Patterson, chief human resources officer for LHH, the talent development and career transition division of recruitment firm, The Adecco Group. Companies have budgets for 2021 and often want to have new team members in January. That makes the holidays one of the busiest times of the year for some HR teams, she says.

Of course, this year, the job-hunting is complicated. COVID-19 risks, social distancing measures, a challenging job market, and recession have made finding a job, especially in hard-hit sectors, more of a challenge than in recent years. But as you keep pursing your next opportunity, keep these tips in mind to stand out:

Keep your good habits—especially the last step

Searching for a job now requires all of the same job-hunting etiquette as any other time of year. So, keep up your good habits, says career coach ErinBlythe “EB” Sanders, who specializes in career shifts. Research the company. Study the job description or ad. Check out the interviewer to see if there are some common interest points you can chat about. Be ready to talk about yourself.

But where some candidates are slipping is in the follow-up, she says. Because most interviews are videoconferences, it may feel less formal than a meeting and handshake. Be sure to follow up. Send a heartfelt and authentic thank you. Address any questions that came up in the interview. And reiterate your interest and enthusiasm. “It’s your chance to really prove that you’re the right candidate for the job,” she says. “The follow up can really change the candidate that’s chosen.”

Spruce up your virtual presence

Patterson says that, because many HR professionals are relying on video interviews, they’re also looking for ways to get a better feel for who the candidates are. As a result, many are turning to social media profiles and looking for evidence of the candidate’s work online. So, spend some time polishing your LinkedIn profile, ensuring it reflects your most recent accomplishments and any skills you wish to highlight.

Sanders says it’s a good idea to create some sort of digital portfolio where you can put samples of your work, if appropriate, as well as additional background or testimonials. “Having a personal portfolio that can showcase what you do, how you do it, who you are, can really give you a leg up,” she says.