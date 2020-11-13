Trump shattered American democracy. Designers can help bring it back

Trust in government was already bottoming out before the Trump era, thanks in part to government’s struggle to move into the digital era, which I have written about before. Adding to that now with four years of devaluing civil servants, replacing experts and seasoned public servants with big business CEOs and rich donors, and a nonexistent federal response to the pandemic has only made things worse. Public trust in government was near historic lows in 2019 with only 17% saying they trust the federal government to do what is right. A more recent poll found that the majority of Americans—59%—have not very much or no trust in the federal government.

With a new administration in place, how do we begin the process of repairing our democracy? A large piece of that relies on ensuring that government can deliver what people need. That not only can government help the old and the sick, but that a social safety net exists and works. That those who are the most vulnerable do not need to live in fear of losing their jobs, homes, and livelihood because government will be there to catch them when they fall. Crashing unemployment databases and stimulus checks that never arrive have not helped tell the story of a functional government that values the American people. But the Biden administration has the ability to change the narrative.

The United States has spent much of our history wrestling with what democracy should look like. Central to that question is the role government should play, and how it should play it. In every administration, the answers to these questions vary. This push-and-pull sometimes even surfaces within political parties. National, federally funded childcare almost came into being under Nixon. In 1971 the Comprehensive Child Development Act passed the Senate with overwhelming bipartisan support, but Pat Buchanan—then a White House adviser—ensured that Nixon not only vetoed the bill, but pilloried and buried it. Buchanan insisted that having the government in the childcare business would lead to a Soviet takeover. More likely he wasn’t too thrilled about white middle class women joining the workforce and leaving the childcare to someone else.

Many of the programs we have come to see as an integral part of the fabric of American life—social security, medicare—came into existence under FDR, guided by the ideology that the government’s role is to help those who may not be able to help themselves, such as the old or infirm. But the 1970s brought a sea change in how Americans thought about government, which coalesced under Reaganism in the 1980s and has muddled the national conversation about government’s role ever since. In his book Evil Geniuses, Kurt Andersen tells the story of how the federal government came to be seen as “the man,” the establishment, the thing that rugged individualists should fight against. By the 1980s, President Reagan famously quipped that “the nine most terrifying words in the English language are, ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help.'”

But at the same time, as a Gen-X-er, I came of age in an era stuffed with conflicting media portrayals about the government. Government was corrupt (Abscam, Watergate). Government was stupid ($640 toilet seats). Government was bad at fraud detection and could be played by layabouts who took limos to cash their government checks (“welfare queens,” which was itself a racist stereotype). Government was creepy, knew less than teenagers, and ruined everyone’s good time (ET, War Games).

Now here we are, mid-pandemic, mid-economic crisis, post-election, ready to begin the conversation anew. The generation who grew up with stories of government excess, dysfunction, and malfeasance is now the generation who will, in many cases, be taking the reins at federal agencies. But as the Biden administration comes into power, people need government in a way they perhaps haven’t since the Great Depression, when the federal government joined together in an effort to lift the nation out of crippling unemployment, hunger, homelessness, and despair. The stage is set for the administration to take steps to renew the people’s faith in government, and along with it, trust in democracy. But where to start?