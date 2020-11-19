How COVID-19 has changed what benefits we expect from our employers

COVID-19 has impacted millions of businesses across America. From working remotely being accepted as productive to accelerating digital transformation through the cloud, organizations have been going through changes that will have a long-term impact on their business. With so much change in the way we work, employees’ needs have changed, too, and organizations have had to account for such changes in their workforce’s benefits.

At the onset of the pandemic, tech companies were among the first to encourage their employees to work from home and announce the cancellation of live events. Later, they planned a very cautious return to the office, which for most will not happen till later in 2021. Options for broader remote work at some companies are remaining in place for good.

Given the very competitive job market they operate in, it is no surprise that tech companies were also among the first to address the change in priorities among their employees’ needs. After speaking to human capital management leaders at tech companies like IBM and Microsoft, it was clear they agreed on three top priorities for employees in this new environment: clear communication, support for families, and mental health.

Transparency and communication

As uncertainty grew during the first days of the pandemic, organizations realized early on there was a great need to improve both quality and frequency of communications from management at all levels to each and every employee. Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins recently said that while people might not always like what they hear, employees appreciate being informed and kept up to date with how their company is responding to the pandemic. Getting information on available resources to help cope with the new reality has been paramount. For instance, Intel set up a COVID-19 internal microsite with a FAQ, real-time updates, and resources including health insurance coverage, testing options, and links to official information resources for employees.

When it came to benefits, rapid communication was ideal. IBM recognized that employees had enough to worry about without having to figure out whether they were covered by insurance or not. At first, employers strove to give peace of mind about testing. Over time, efforts focused on clarifying what kind of leave employees had the right to access, whether they fell ill themselves or were called on to look after a relative who had fallen sick. A timely reaction also required a lower level of complexity. Employees needed to be able to act without jumping through unnecessary process loops to get authorization for time off from a manager.

Childcare and eldercare

According to Joanna Daly, VP of Compensation, Benefits and HR Business at IBM, COVID-19 has highlighted the diverse makeup of family relationships and the different circumstances that influence people’s needs.

As businesses closed, so did schools. Employees have had to take care of their children and help them with distance learning while trying to work from home. The virus’s highly contagious nature meant that many families have not been able to rely on the usual support systems they might have put in place with older family members like grandparents or even regular childcare. Under stay-at-home orders, people also have been called upon to care for family members with chronic conditions who could no longer depend on external help.