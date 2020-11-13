Ask these questions to find out if you’re hiring a good human (not just a smart one)

I talk ad nauseum about the importance for companies, especially high-growth startups, to hire people who exhibit exceptional emotional intelligence. I’m not the first one who has come to this conclusion, but I think more people need to realize that EQ is just as important of an asset to a company as IQ. In my opinion, it is the single biggest factor in startup growth acceleration. You can usually find smart people, but building a team with kind people usually plays second fiddle to those with practical experience.

I thought a lot about why EQ isn’t higher on the list of things that people hire for and I came up with some reasons:

PEs and VCs run diligence based on an economic model, not a human one. The CEOs pitching their businesses are wonderful salespeople. They have beautiful decks, which almost always show the billions of dollars up for grabs in the total addressable market. They show some sales and some retention and voila: money in the bank. But what vetting was done on the person? Some back channels? Maybe more, but I think way more diligence should be done here.

The CEO is the single largest variable between a good culture and a bad one. If the CEO sucks, so will the company. At some point, I’d like to run an analysis that correlates Glassdoor CEO approval rating with the sales prices of those businesses. Prediction: low approval rating = really low valuation.

Pedigree is a factor for hiring. Isn’t that absurd? What did a good college and your MBA teach you about how to manage people, a P&L, and grow a business? Probably nothing. I know this because I have a college degree and an MBA, but I learned the practical stuff by doing, not reading the theories. Companies are nuanced, so the degrees aren’t helpful. Surely I learned the basics and how to work hard, but the more important elements of being successful like curiosity, grit, and kindness go a lot further. It’s also a massive bias when hiring and it creates exclusions because some people were not fortunate to go to college.

Do more with less. I can share from personal experience that being in a C-level position is not easy. The pressure to perform, especially in a revenue role, is brutal. Every year, the company likely wants to double in revenue, and in most cases does not want to spend double the money to do that. So you’re forced to increase the downward pressure on teams to do more with less. This means you’re likely taking less time to vet for kind, and just defer to making safe bets with those who check more of the boxes for getting the job done.

EQ is hard to interview for. You likely can find quantitative examples of whether or not a person can practically do the job because you can ask them to complete an assignment or look at their track record of success in their former roles, but how do you know if they’re a terrible person?