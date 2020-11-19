We asked Americans if they’re still proud to be Americans. Here’s what they said

This story is part of Fast Company’s “USA: Can This Brand Be Saved?” package, approaching the question from a variety of angles and perspectives, ultimately aiming for an in-depth look at what America’s brand is, how it’s changed over the past four years, and where it needs to go from here. Click here to read the whole series .

This year has been one of unprecedented adversity and devastation—full of political chaos and economic strife, of deadly threats to our health, and the existential upending of life as we know it. A global pandemic kept millions at home. Many lost jobs as thousands of businesses shuttered. Police killings of unarmed Black men and women roiled the country and waves of Black Lives Matter protests sprung up in response. And after one of the most fraught election campaigns in recent history, our current president refuses to accept the result of our democratic system.

But in the wake of all this despair—a spring of hope, if you will: The majority of us are still proud to be American.

That’s according to a new Harris Poll of U.S. adults conducted exclusively for Fast Company. Among the respondents, 65% said yes when asked, “Are you proud to be an American in 2020?” suggesting that recent events haven’t completely crushed our sense of patriotism. They have, however, thrown it into question, as 18% responded with no, and a near equal 17% said they were not sure.

But across nearly every demographic, a majority said they were proud, although more men than women said so, at 72% versus 59%. Broken down by age, older Americans were significantly more likely to say they were proud, with 74% of people older than 65 saying so compared to just 56% of 18- to 34-year-olds.

The percentages of proud Americans did not change significantly when broken down by race: 68% of white and Black Americans, and 67% of Hispanic Americans, said they were proud to be American. However, 21% of Black Americans said they were not proud and 17% of Hispanics said they were not sure—which were the largest percentages for each response.

Still, this overwhelming sense of pride is not without its misgivings: Nearly half, or 49%, of the poll’s respondents believe America’s reputation has worsened in the past four years under the Trump administration, compared to 27% who said it was better and 24% who said it was about the same.