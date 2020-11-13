This game challenges you to stop a pandemic, and it can break your spirit

Since its first launch for iPhone in 2012, the world has had a morbid fascination with Plague Inc. The game places you in control of a global pandemic—as an individual bacteria or virus—and you tweak its characteristics to make it as virulent and as deadly as possible. Over a simulation of days, months, and years, you watch it spread across a global map in an attempt to destroy all of humanity.

The game has been downloaded 85 million times and regularly tops the App Store charts, particularly during public health outbreaks like Ebola in 2014. And as dark and unabashedly profiteering the game is (you can pay to unlock new powers for your pathogen), the CDC has praised it, saying it drives awareness of pandemics. Anecdotally, I have to agree. What I learned playing Plague Inc. did set the groundwork for understanding COVID-19, from its links to animals, to its airborne transmission, to its ability to spread via planes, to its survivability in different climates, to its exponential spread, to its unrelenting goal to infect as many humans as possible.

Now, after nearly a year of work in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Plague Inc. team, Ndemic Creations, has released a new mode that changes the game completely. Instead of playing as a rogue pathogen, you attempt to create a cure. You’re essentially the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but with more power. You can hire advisers, invest in production of personal protective equipment (PPE), expand testing, conduct contact tracing, build triage hospitals, run ad campaigns to promote hand washing, and mandate social distancing. You can even run propaganda campaigns, assuring the world that everything is just fine, even as tens of millions are infected.

I hate to admit that I’m pretty good at Plague Inc., having beaten the game countless times when I played it years ago. I assumed that covering COVID-19 so much this year would make me pretty good at curing a pandemic, too. However, when I load the new “Cure” mode, I’m completely lost, then overwhelmed.

The first thing I notice is that the new game mode makes me feel different from the old one. While it’s the same map as always, watching the virus spread fills me with a deep, existential concern instead of gamified glee. And only having policy to fall back to seems so futile in response to these red dots that are quickly multiplying and spreading via planes and boats.

My first round doesn’t last long. I spend all of my early resources on vaccine research, at the expense of distributing PPE and promoting social distancing. I figure I can get ahead of infections by going all out on a cure. But as the pandemic spreads out of control, I realize the dark irony of my error. I’d unconsciously tried the same tactic as the Trump administration, attempting to Operation Warp Speed the pandemic.

With hundreds of millions infected, it’s too late to pass out hand sanitizer. So I use my authority to close down the world a continent at a time, which slows things for a bit, until society revolts. I don’t have the resources to pay people who are forced to stay home from their jobs—a real option the game offers. Again, this sounds eerily familiar to the way our own country is bumbling COVID-19, by not providing incomes for people to quarantine.