What is Rumble? Meet the video platform Trump supporters are flocking to

Earlier this week you may have heard about Parler , the conservative social network Trump users are jumping ship from Facebook and Twitter to. Now there’s another app that’s seeing a traditional platform’s users jump ship as well. That app is called Rumble, and it’s a video-sharing website similar to YouTube that is seeing a surge in user growth after Biden won the 2020 U.S. election last week.

???? Breaking News ???? Every media and news organization needs to take notice! I can confirm for the 1st time ever, Parler is sending Rumble more referral traffic than Facebook/Twitter combined. Dependency on them is now a thing of the past Next up, Rumble will dethrone YouTube — Chris Pavlovski (@chrispavlovski) November 11, 2020

Rumble has seen an increasing number of conservative video content makers jump ship from YouTube to its platform after said conservatives have seen some of their more incendiary videos demonetized on Google’s video platform. Rumble makes it much easier for video content creators to make money as the service isn’t limited to ad-based revenue for content creators.

As TechTimes reports, if a content creator’s video is licensed by one of Rumble’s partners such as MTV, Xbox, Yahoo, or MSN, the content creator can get “up to 90% of what the video makes on YouTube as well as another 60% of what the video makes through other partners.” Revenue take and other fixed payments depend on just how much ownership rights of the video the content creator is willing to give up.

Yet while it’s unlikely brands will license politically sensitive, incendiary content, conservative content makers can earn cash other ways on the platform. If a video makes it to the front page of Rumble, they’ll get $100 a pop. And keep in mind that Rumble doesn’t seem to monitor videos as much as YouTube does, meaning some creators feel like they have a greater amount of “free speech” on the platform.

Whether or not the Rumble boom lasts remains to be seen. President Trump has still yet to concede to Biden, even though all major media outlets—including conservative stalwart Fox News—has called the election for Biden. The animosity that has generated among Trump supporters, as well as feelings of persecution by traditional social networks, has led them to seek alternative outlets to where they can express their opinions on what they perceive to be the truth of the matter. Yet once Biden does take office, and Trump’s concession (or not) becomes moot, it’s unknown if these alternative platforms will continue to thrive as a ground for conservative voices.