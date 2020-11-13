Why do Americans like it to be 72 degrees inside?

When Americans travel abroad, one of the first things we notice is the different architectural styles—especially of traditional architecture—and perhaps even subtle differences, like the strangely different flooring materials in German airports. We also notice differences in expectations, and complain loudly about them. Why does every bathroom in this place feel stuffy, and why does my Brazilian buddy keep his house so hot?

Our international friends and visitors share the same observations when they visit the U.S. Why do we only have two common styles of light switches? Why do many New Yorkers spend the entire winter still in T-shirts in their office? Why is every retail store so cold in the summer?

These cultural differences in atmospheres are hard to explain to outsiders, but it’s clear that culture influences our expectations for the indoors. When I check in to a hotel room, my first mission is to turn off the fan on the air conditioning and unplug the mini-fridge, because the noise from these will keep me from sleeping. Many of my German colleagues have the same approach—which I learned from them—while most Americans don’t give this background noise a second thought. Our culture isn’t sensitive to noise from appliances and equipment, it’s just the background sound of being indoors.

Ask us if any temperature besides 72-74 degrees is comfortable for an indoors temperature, though, and many of us will insist it absolutely is not. Meanwhile many of my German friends are perfectly comfortable at 68 degrees, or 82 degrees—or both! Their climate certainly isn’t warmer than ours, so why are they wimps about sound while we’re wimps about temperature?

Unfortunately, when we insist on extremely tight temperature ranges or total silence in our buildings, there’s not much flexibility to create an indoors that engages with the outdoors differently. Physiologically, our experiences are the same across cultures, yet some of us accept—even celebrate—much less control over different aspects of the indoors. If some cultures have different expectations for temperature ranges, noise, or light levels, is it possible to shift cultural expectations?

Experience shows that it is possible. I’ll begin with an anecdote from a German colleague—let’s call him Franz—who spent a year with our team in New York. At the end of his year, Franz shared how his impression of ceiling fans—ceiling fans!—completely changed as a result of a summer in the New York heat. He used to visit Italy, see ceiling fans everywhere, and think to himself: “What a design failure! They have to install these fans everywhere because they can’t figure out how to keep cool!” You might have guessed: Ceiling fans are almost nonexistent in Germany.

We use a ceiling fan in our office, which allows us to be comfortable at higher air temperatures—say 80, 82, even 84 degrees. We also value keeping the windows open as long as possible before having to flip on the air conditioner. After his year, Franz’s thinking flipped: “Wow, the ceiling fan is fantastic, it allows us to keep the windows open for as long as possible!”